2 Chinese men arrested in murder of fellow countryman in Chiang Mai

Police yesterday, July 14, arrested two Chinese men in connection with the murder of a fellow countryman in Chiang Mai province. Two other suspects remain at large.

A Chinese woman filed a complaint at Chiang Saen Police Station on July 8, stating that her younger brother, Yang, had been kidnapped for ransom. The criminal gang demanded 3 million baht from her, but she had not paid the amount. After losing contact with both the gang and her brother, she filed the report with the police.

Officers launched an investigation and discovered that Yang had dined with three other Chinese men, Jang, Kang, and Wang, at a restaurant in the Nimman area of Chiang Mai. The group later stayed at Jang’s residence in the Hang Dong district.

Police searched for the suspects and were able to apprehend two of them, Jang and Kang. Kang claimed he was not involved in the crime and said he was merely a friend of Yang. He admitted, however, that both he and Yang operated illegal businesses in Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

Kang alleged that Jang and Wang murdered Yang on the morning of July 9 at Jang’s residence, after Yang’s sister failed to pay the ransom. The pair then allegedly cleaned the property, including bloodstained furniture.

Jang’s wife, who had previously been in Chiang Mai, allegedly directed Jang and Wang to the location where Yang’s body was dumped.

Kang said the gang took him to the same location to threaten him, warning that he would suffer the same fate as Yang if he did not pay.

Kang said he subsequently asked his older brother to pay the ransom, after which he was released. He admitted that he attempted to flee Thailand with Jang, but the two were apprehended en route to Bangkok.

According to Kang, Wang fled Thailand on July 10, and Jang’s wife has since returned to China.

Channel 7 reported that police remained unconvinced by Kang’s account. Further investigations are ongoing, and officers are continuing their search for the remaining suspects to bring them to justice.