Thailand

16 apprehended near Myanmar border

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thanathip Moolvong/Flickr

From yesterday to today, 16 people were apprehended today near the Myanmar border in Tak, a northern Thai province

The apprehended include 11 illegal migrants, 3 Thais who assisted the migrants, and 2 Chinese nationals who had escaped from quarantine.

A concealed army patrol saw a pickup truck pull up close to a natural border crossing in the Wang Takhian Tai village sometime near midnight. The patrol says they then witnessed a group of people emerging from the woods and approach the vehicle. The army then left their hideout and asked for identification.

The pickup driver, 52 year old “Boon” was then arrested with 2 unidentified Thai women and the 11 Myanmar nationals who reportedly crossed the border illegally.

The group of 14 was taken to a local hospital to be tested for Covid. The tests came back negative. The group was then turned over to local police for further legal proceedings.

On Monday, a different patrol stopped 2 Chinese nationals near a cornfield close to the border. The 2 men were also asked for identification. The men are 51 year old Zhu Jianshi and 35 year old Qu Haihua. According to Thai media, the duo had left a resort in the Mae Sot district where they were supposed to be in quarantine. The men were taken back to the resort.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

