15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned

Avatar

Published 

4 seconds ago

 on 

15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
PHOTO: Nikkei Asia
The rising number of infections in Samut Sakhon, most detected through proactive testing, has prompted serious concerns over a “high risk” group of 15,000 people, many who still work and travel as normal.

The number for the high risk group is a rough estimate based on the assumption that there are at least 3 people who came in close contact with each of the 5,000 infected people in Samut Sakhon.

Senior public health officer, Naretrith Katthaseema, says the amount of people at high risk is concerning and poses a challenge to health officials who are working to contain the coronavirus.

He also reiterates that health officials need full cooperation the public to help slow the spread of the virus. Agencies and all parties relating to the industrial factories with a large number of workers should take full responsibility to make sure that disease control measures and related laws are strictly practiced.

SOURCE: Thaivisa

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Air pollution reaches "unhealthy" levels in Thailand's north and northeast

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Samut Sakhon speeds up proactive Covid-19 screening to test at least 60,000 people this week
50,000 to be tested for Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon, 198 new infections reported in Thailand today

