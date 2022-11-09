101 Isaan locals suffer hearing loss fever after eating raw pork

The Department of Disease Control warned people to avoid eating raw pork meat after 101 locals in the Isaan provinces got infected with streptococcus suis, known among Thai people as hearing loss fever.

The Deputy Director of the 9th Disease Control Office, Benjamas Aunarat, revealed streptococcus suis infection has risen this year in the northeastern or Isaan provinces of Thailand. From January 1 to October 29 this year, 101 people were infected in the Isaan provinces, mainly in the lower part of the Isaan region. Nakhon Ratchasima or Korat had 88 cases, Chaiyaphum had three cases, and Surin had 10 cases.

Most of the patients were people aged between 55 to 64 years old, some were aged about 45 years old.

The reason that Thailand calls the disease a hearing loss fever is that, after a high fever, hearing loss is usually found in patients.

Benjamas said patients could lose their hearing ability both temporarily and permanently. Aside from those two main symptoms, it is possible patients could suffer from skin and soft tissue infections which could lead to Septicemia and death.

Benjamas explained that the disease not only comes through raw pork consumption but it can get into the human body via wounds, scratches and eyes.

The people most at risk work in the pig farming industry. The officer recommends those workers wash their hands after touching a pig, wear closed clothes, boots, and gloves, and conceal wounds or scratches if any.