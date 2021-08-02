Narcolepsy suspected as cause of car accident in Chon Buri

Yesterday morning, 1 person died and 2 people sustained serious injuries after their truck hit a trailer truck and then went off the road in Chon Buri. The driver reportedly had narcolepsy and drove despite the protestations of his family. Early reports suggest the driver may have fallen asleep while driving.

Police and medical personnel got to the scene around 11:30 am after being notified of the accident on Route 331.

At the scene, police spotted a damaged pickup truck that was about 50 metres from the road. The hood of the truck was stuck to the back of a HINO trailer truck that was parked on the shoulder.

Police found 3 people inside the wreckage: a 70 year man sitting in the passenger seat, who was deceased. The 50 year old driver, and 1 other person. The identities of the people involved in the crash were not revealed. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In the course of the preliminary investigation, it was revealed the truck originally had 5 passengers but only 3 people were found at the scene. Police are currently looking for the missing passengers.

The other driver, an unnamed 47 year old, said he was driving in the left lane when he heard a loud crashing noise come from the back of his truck. He checked his side mirror and saw the pickup truck drive off the road. He added that he saw 2 people jump out of the truck. He then contacted the police for help.

Relatives of those involved in the accident say the driver and passenger were a father and son and they had a “dealer” as a passenger; they were all going to purchase wood. It is not clear what type of “dealer” the other passenger was. The relatives told officials that the driver has narcolepsy and another, undisclosed disease. Further, that they had told the man not to drive because it could become dangerous. Reportedly, the relatives don’t know who the other 2 passengers were.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

