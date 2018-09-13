News
Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines
Two typhoons are barreling into several coastlines in the east and south-east Asia.
There’s Typhoon Barijat, lying to the south of China and making its way past Hainan Island as we write this article. Around 12,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying parts of China’s Guangdong province and shipping halted ahead of it’s landfall tonight.
But the main act is to follow – Super Typhoon Mangkhut. This weather system is still gathering strength as it nears Luzon Island in the northern Philippines. It’s predicted to hit the island with wind speeds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph), that’s equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. As a perspective, Hurricane Florence, currently battering the east coast of the US, has sustained winds of 180 kilometres per hour (around 110 mph).
So Typhoon Mangkhut is a monster storm emerging out of the Pacific Ocean. Here is a satellite image of the two storms. You can see that the Typhoon barreling towards Luzon island is much larger than Hurricane Florence.
The Mangkhut storm has already torn through Guam and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, causing widespread flooding and power loss, with parts of Guam still without electricity, according to CNN. With a massive rain band 900 kilometres wide, combined with seasonal monsoon rains, the storm could bring heavy to intense rains that could set off landslides and flash floods.
‘Mangkhut’ strengthened rapidly and reached the equivalent of a Category 5 storm but is expected to weaken to Category 4 before it reaches Hong Kong and Macau.
Mangkhut is the 15th storm this year to batter The Philippines, which gets hit by around 20 large tropical storms annually and is considered one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
Chiang Mai
Surprise raids seize fake goods valued at 30 million baht in Chiang Mai
The police went through 25 outlets seizing fake branded goods - shirts, bags, clothing, glasses, belts and shoes. The items were branded Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike and Addidas.
The Thai Government's friendly neighborhood crime-buster, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparnm led his merry band to conduct the surprise raid. He says investigators would now track down the manufacturers, smugglers and even online sellers of the fake items. Surachete says those caught would face full legal action and asset seizure under the country's anti-money laundering laws.
Thailand police has been conducting regular seizures of pirated goods in an attempt to follow-through with promises made...
Bangkok
Election between December 11 and May 9
The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).
Thailand’s Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.
The timeframe was set following yesterday’s promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.
However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he ad...
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless
The "Shut Up and Ride" motorcyclist gang in Chiang Mai is being praised for feeding homeless people every Friday night.
The leader of the project, Patchara Mayerku, says the group leader was carrying out the activity over five weeks and has inspired groups in other provinces to follow suit.
Patchara has posted photos and stories of the charity activities on his Facebook page which have already been widely shared.
He says the group was formed to ride out every evening to enjoy sunset views of Ch...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Carnage continues on Thai roads
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Surprise raids seize fake goods valued at 30 million baht in Chiang Mai
Election between December 11 and May 9
Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines
Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless
Four live, one dead sea turtle, washed up on Phuket Beach
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
Green light for new Chiang Mai light rail project
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon hosts seminar to develop SEZs in northern Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao
28 million ASEAN jobs threatened by AI over the next decade
The 9th Floor September specials
Asian families travel twice as much as Western families
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
Krabi2 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business3 days ago
The new Central Floresta is open
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
-
Business1 day ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Phuket2 days ago
Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong hill accident – VIDEO
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
-
Business2 days ago
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
You must be logged in to post a comment Login