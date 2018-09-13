Connect with us

Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines

3 hours ago

Two typhoons are barreling into several coastlines in the east and south-east Asia.

There’s Typhoon Barijat, lying to the south of China and making its way past Hainan Island as we write this article. Around 12,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying parts of China’s Guangdong province and shipping halted ahead of it’s landfall tonight.

But the main act is to follow – Super Typhoon Mangkhut. This weather system is still gathering strength as it nears Luzon Island in the northern Philippines. It’s predicted to hit the island with wind speeds of 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph), that’s equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. As a perspective, Hurricane Florence, currently battering the east coast of the US, has sustained winds of 180 kilometres per hour (around 110 mph).

So Typhoon Mangkhut is a monster storm emerging out of the Pacific Ocean. Here is a satellite image of the two storms. You can see that the Typhoon barreling towards Luzon island is much larger than Hurricane Florence.

The Mangkhut storm has already torn through Guam and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, causing widespread flooding and power loss, with parts of Guam still without electricity, according to CNN. With a massive rain band 900 kilometres wide, combined with seasonal monsoon rains, the storm could bring heavy to intense rains that could set off landslides and flash floods.

‘Mangkhut’ strengthened rapidly and reached the equivalent of a Category 5 storm but is expected to weaken to Category 4 before it reaches Hong Kong and Macau.

Mangkhut is the 15th storm this year to batter The Philippines, which gets hit by around 20 large tropical storms annually and is considered one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Chiang Mai

Surprise raids seize fake goods valued at 30 million baht in Chiang Mai

58 mins ago

September 13, 2018

The Night Bazaar market in the main city centre of Chiang Mai has been raided by 200 police. They seized 27,000 fake brand products with an estimated street value around 30 million baht. The raid started at 10pm on Wednesday night without warning, surprising shop owners.

The police went through 25 outlets seizing fake branded goods - shirts, bags, clothing, glasses, belts and shoes. The items were branded Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike and Addidas.

The Thai Government's friendly neighborhood crime-buster, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparnm led his merry band to conduct the surprise raid. He says investigators would now track down the manufacturers, smugglers and even online sellers of the fake items. Surachete says those caught would face full legal action and asset seizure under the country's anti-money laundering laws.

Thailand police has been conducting regular seizures of pirated goods in an attempt to follow-through with promises made...
Bangkok

Election between December 11 and May 9

3 hours ago

September 13, 2018

The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).


Thailand’s Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.


The timeframe was set following yesterday’s promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.


However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he ad...

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless

5 hours ago

September 13, 2018

PHOTOS: Facebook/Patchara Mayerku

The "Shut Up and Ride" motorcyclist gang in Chiang Mai is being praised for feeding homeless people every Friday night.

The leader of the project, Patchara Mayerku, says the group leader was carrying out the activity over five weeks and has inspired groups in other provinces to follow suit.














Patchara has posted photos and stories of the charity activities on his Facebook page which have already been widely shared.

He says the group was formed to ride out every evening to enjoy sunset views of Ch...
