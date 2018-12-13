Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant | The Thaiger

A crocodile has shown up last night at a restaurant in Krabi (without a booking).

Krabi rescue workers were notified that there was a stray crocodile hanging around the ‘Wangtong’ restaurant in Ao Luek, Krabi.

Rescue workers and police headed to the rear of the restaurant to find three dogs were barking at the 1.7 metre crocodile. There was a leash around the crocodile‘s head. It took about 10 minutes to catch the wandering croc.

Khun Sutin told police that while he was taking care of customers at his restaurant he heard the three dogs barking. He went out to check and discovered they were barking at the crocodile.

The crocodile was taken to Ao Luek Police Station while police try and find its owner.





. Or .