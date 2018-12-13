Connect with us

Krabi

Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant | The Thaiger

A crocodile has shown up last night at a restaurant in Krabi (without a booking).

Krabi rescue workers were notified that there was a stray crocodile hanging around the ‘Wangtong’ restaurant in Ao Luek, Krabi.

Rescue workers and police headed to the rear of the restaurant to find three dogs were barking at the 1.7 metre crocodile. There was a leash around the crocodile‘s head. It took about 10 minutes to catch the wandering croc.

Khun Sutin told police that while he was taking care of customers at his restaurant he heard the three dogs barking. He went out to check and discovered they were barking at the crocodile.

The crocodile was taken to Ao Luek Police Station while police try and find its owner.

Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant | News by The Thaiger Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant | News by The Thaiger Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Krabi

Krabi rescue workers stop a python and cobra fight – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

December 12, 2018

By

Krabi rescue workers stop a python and cobra fight – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Rescue workers have stopped a fight between two snakes.

Rescue workers in Nuea Klong, Krabi were trying to stop a fight between a two metre python and a one and a half metre cobra while they were fighting inside a local house.

Rescue worker used a snake snare to move the python and the cobra out of the house. It took about 10 minutes to stop the fighting. Neither were injured in their short battle.

38 year old Kanokkorn Maidam, the owner of the house says, “When I returned home last night I found that these two snakes were fighting. I think that they were searching for a rat and just happened to be find the same rat at the same time. I think they were fighting over who would claim the rat.”

KRABIRescue workers in Nuea Klong, Krabi were trying to stop a fight between a two metre python and a one and a half metre cobra while they were fighting inside a local house.

Posted by The Thaiger on Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Krabi rescue workers stop a python and cobra fight - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Krabi

Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

December 12, 2018

By

Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats | The Thaiger

A man has been arrested after being found in possession of mixed protected wild cats which, authorities claim, are very ‘fierce’.

Officers went to a house in Koh Lanta, Krabi after they were notified that a man was keeping protected Leopard Cats.

A male three year old Leopard Cat weighing two kilograms were found inside a big cage at the house. 33 year old Supakdee Sangkhao said he was the the owner of the cat.

Officers also found a female Bengal Cat and 17 kittens walking around the house. Officers believe the kittens are a mixture of Leopard Cat and Bengal Cat.

Officers have now sterilised all kittens as the cats are potentially very fierce. Supakdee has also been charged with illegal possession of protected animals.

Supakdee says, “Local people gave me this Leopard Cat since it was very young. A European tourist gave me the Bangal Cat. I didn’t know that keeping them was illegal.”

The mixture of these two wild cat cat breeds are very popular amongst people who like cats. They are quite large and have fur like tiger. They cost from ten thousands to hundred thousand baht. Police suspect that Supakdee was breeding the cats commercially and are conducting further investigations.

Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats | News by The Thaiger Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Krabi

Krabi Police tracking down durian thief

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 days ago

on

December 7, 2018

By

Krabi Police tracking down durian thief | The Thaiger

A hungry thief in Krabi has stolen 10 durians from a shop yesterday with a value of more than 5,000 Baht.

The Krabi City Police were notified about the incident at the fruit shop in Mueang Krabi District.

Police arrived at the scene to find 38 year old Nittaya Kampueak, the owner of the shop.

Khun Nittaya told police that yesterday morning, after opening the shop she later discovered that 10 of the durian had disappeared. Each durian weigh about 5 kilograms, a total cost of more than 5,000 baht.

She told police that the incident happened while she and her family were in the house, behind the shop.

Krabi Police are continuing their investigation to find Krabi’s durian thief .

Krabi Police tracking down durian thief | News by The Thaiger Krabi Police tracking down durian thief | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading
Krabi Weather
December 13, 2018, 1:24 pm
32.0
°C
Temperature
62
%
Humidity
17
km/h
Wind from East
0.0
mm
Rainfall
40
%
Cloud Cover
38
Heat Index

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending