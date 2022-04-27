Thai ex boxer allegedly steals British tourist’s bag in Krabi

Police in Krabi arrested a former boxer at a house in Meuang district today for allegedly stealing a British tourist’s bag. The British man, 23 year old Fraser William, said he left his bag on the beach when he and his friend went swimming on Sunday. The bag had 5,000 baht in cash, along with credit cards and the key to Fraser’s hotel room.

Fraser then saw the alleged thief, 31 year old Suwit ‘Fai’ Phuengsom, take his bag. Fai fled on his motorcycle, managing to escape even though Fraser tried to push the bike. After Fraser complained to police, they examined security camera footage, and then identified Fai. After searching the house Fai was hiding in today, they found the clothes he wore, and the motorcycle he rode when he robbed Fraser.

The investigation chief of Krabi police station said Fai was once well known as a boxer called “Den Saenchai’’.

Fai admitted he stole the bag at Ao Nang beach. Thai media reported that Fai was taken to Ao Nang police station for legal action.

This news comes after a tourist in Pattaya claimed last week that two thieves stole his gold necklace worth about 33,000 baht. The tourist said the thieves were a Thai woman, and a ‘transgender individual’, who both wore ‘sexy dresses’. The tourist, 45 year old Sathishkumar Govindarju, told The Pattaya News the pair also tried to convince him to sleep with them.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post