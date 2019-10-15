Four metre, 15 kilogram king cobra found in a Krabi village | The Thaiger

Krabi
Four metre, 15 kilogram king cobra found in a Krabi village
PHOTOS: Kapook.com
On October 13, Krabi Pitak Pracha Foundation, a local volunteer rescue team, received a report requiring (probably screaming) for help from a house project security guard to help catch a ‘big snake’ that lived inside the drain of the village.
Kapook reports that the rescue team arrived at the village where the security guard guided them to the drain. They even prayed with the land spirit to bless them on the job ahead of them before entering inside the drain.
They explained that it was difficult and dangerous job, had to be very careful and move fast. They finally found the snake and it took about an hour to catch the giant reptile. The rescue team said that the snake is actually a king cobra that was four-metres long and weighed 15 kilograms.
Meanwhile, the village security guard said that the king cobra had lived inside the village drain for a while and sometimes came up above ground and the village’s public area,s which frightened the residents, so he had to reach out to the rescue team for help.
SOURCE: Kapook.com
Environment
Thailand’s Maya Bay recovering well but no date set for re-opening
Renowned marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat says Koh Phi Phi’s Maya Bay is showing good signs of recovery, having been closed to visitors for over a year now.
“After being closed for many months to facilitate natural restoration, the beach’s green forests have started to recover and coral reefs in the bay area have also been showing recovery and these are encouraging signs.”
A report in The Nation says Maya Bay’s coral reefs and ecosystems have been revived, with photos from the marine national park operation centre depicting a shark swimming in clear water, surrounded by colourful coral reefs.
PHOTO: Thon Thamrongnawasawat and the Marine National Park Operation Centre
A date has not yet been confirmed for Maya Bay to re-open to visitors, and while Thon has praised the work of all parties involved in the bay’s rehabilitation, floating garbage remains a threat to coral reefs. However, he adds that officials and volunteers continue to monitor the reefs and remove debris.
Plans are afoot for a visitor walking trail to ensure trees are not damaged, along with a new boat pier and a ticket booking system with a strict limit on numbers.
Writing on Facebook, Thon refers to the growth of diversified coral reefs, blacktip reef sharks swimming freely, and beach forests turning green.
“This is the mission for the future to ensure that later generations would not condemn us (for destroying nature)”.
While refusing to speculate on when the bay might re-open, he hints that it won’t be far away, saying “new hope is approaching”.
Although excited about the improvements, some social media users suggest that Maya Bay should remain closed for a few more years, or forever. The demands from local tourism bodies make the former much more likely than the latter.
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
‘Krabi Premium’ launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand
PHOTO: Sunset Cruise at Nam Mao Bay, Krabi – TAT
The Tourism Authority of Thailand Krabi Office is launching its ‘Krabi Premium’ marketing concept aimed at delivering ‘the best of the best’ of the southern Thai province.
The TAT says it will offer “meaningful experiences to tourists” to hopefully stimulate spending and generate additional revenue for local communities in the province. The initiative also aims to promote responsible tourism while encouraging the exchange of ideas between the locals, tourists and tourism operators on how to promote the concept both locally and to domestic and international tourists.
Apichai Aranyig, Director of the TAT Krabi Office, said the ‘Krabi Premium’ concept started off as a project to entice more domestic tourists, both Thai and expatriates living in Thailand, to Krabi through the launch of the ‘We are Krabi’ promotion.
“The concept is now expanding to cover all potential markets. Through partnerships with tour operators and hotels, international tourists will know more of what can be experienced in Krabi while Thai tourists will know they are welcomed all-year round. This averts misconceptions that hotels and tourism operators in Krabi only want Thai tourists during the low season,”
“The concept is also meant to encourage hotels, tourism operators and Krabi locals to be good hosts and treat tourists like family members coming for a visit. By viewing tourists this way, they will want to make sure all visitors have memorable experiences.”
According to Mr. Apichai, the concept is not about selling high-end or expensive products, but is focusing on promoting experiences based on the treasures of ‘Krabi Premium: Emerald of the Andaman’ whereby emerald represents lush green forests, mountains and islands as well as the turquoise of the sea.
Hin Ha Luk Island, or Ha Island or Tuk Narima Island, is the group of five islands in Mu Ko Lanta National Marine Park, Krabi – TAT
The line-up for Krabi Premium includes…
Attractions: Krabi boasts 154 islands plus three national parks including Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park as well as five unique local communities.
Accommodation: Krabi is home to multiple world-class hotels, and more importantly, many hotels in Krabi are known for their eco-friendly operations.
Thai food: this category lists authentic Krabi dishes and where to find them plus top restaurants and eateries.
“Krabi is a cultural melting pot where people of different ethnic origins and beliefs co-exist in harmony. Tourists – domestic and international – can learn more about Krabi’s history while experiencing the provincial way of life at the five local communities who are ready to welcome visitors with open arms.”
In addition, Krabi is known for its environment-friendly, sustainable tourism values and is seen as a model ecotourism destination. In 2018, Krabi received ‘Global Low-Carbon Ecological Scenic Spot’ honours at the 2018 Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements and Sustainable Cities award ceremony, UNESCAP.
Krabi has also championed its campaign for ‘no single-use plastic, no foam containers’ for over a year. This was practiced at several events including at the recent Krabi Naga Fest where vendors opted against single-use plastics while using solar energy or biodiesel fuels for electrical generation.
SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand
Crime
Police return four cars to victims of rental scam
PHOTO: Phuket Hot News
Region 8 police have returned four cars to the victims following a car rental scam in Krabi and Phuket areas over recent months.
Earlier on September 17, 2 car owners from Phuket, Ratchadaporn Udomsuk, the owner of white Toyota Fortuner valued at 1,590,000 baht, and Anan Suwannachom who owns a black Toyota Fotuner worth 1,590,000 baht, reported to police that their cars had gone missing after they rented them out.
Police tried to track down a man named ‘Dech’ who rented the white Fortuner from Ratchadaporn. He then tried to pawn her car in Krabi. After that, a man named ‘Dam’ contacted her from Ao Luek, Krabi, claiming that if she still wanted her car back, she would have to pay him.
She agreed to pay him some remuneration at a petrol station in Ao Luek. Police was waiting until he showed up and then arrested the man. The officers found that Dam possessed a .38 mm gun with 5 bullets with him as well. During the arrest, police learned that the black Fortuner was also also located in the Ao Luek area as well.
Police returned the cars to the two owners on the following day as well as a grey Toyota CHR that was returned to Nikitin Evgeny from Russia, and a black Fortuner that belonged to Surotjana Suwanno from Phuket.
Police revealed that the four cars were part of a car rental scam that rents cars from people and then pawns the car in other provinces. There are still at least 20 cars under investigation in the same case.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
