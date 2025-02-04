Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

Bright Choomanee9 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A former well-known boxer from Udon Thani was arrested for theft and drug use and causing a disturbance in a police holding cell. The incident occurred on January 29, when the ex-boxer stole 600 baht from a grocery store in Nong Phai, Mueang district, Udon Thani.

Police Colonel Udomchok Singhakulsiri from the Non Sung subdistrict police station reported that CCTV captured the act. The suspect, identified as 33 year old Suwat Damrongchat, also known as “Wat” or Thawatchai S. Nanthaka, was a former boxer who competed for prize money at local festivals.

He was apprehended at his home on the evening of January 30 while consuming several methamphetamine pills.

Upon his arrival at the police station, Wat displayed erratic behaviour, leading to his immediate placement in a holding cell. His actions were recorded by CCTV, showing him shadowboxing, kneeing, elbowing, and eventually kicking down the brick wall of the cell’s toilet. He then attempted to repair the damage himself.

The police monitored the situation from outside the cell to avoid escalating violence, intervening only if Wat harmed himself.

Throughout the night, the former boxer sang, shadowboxed, and shouted, but by the next morning, as the effects of the drugs wore off, he expressed remorse and apologised to the police.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Wat began boxing at 13 and retired at 20. After leaving the sport, he turned to theft to fund his drug habit.

Following his arrest, he was questioned and confessed to the charges of theft in a dwelling at night and possession of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), reported KhaoSod.

The police decided not to press charges for the damage to the holding cell wall, opting to repair it themselves, acknowledging his remorse and lack of awareness due to drug influence. Wat vowed to abandon drug use and become a responsible member of society after serving his sentence.

The police additionally urged those involved in the methamphetamine trade to cease their activities to avoid legal consequences.

