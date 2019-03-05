Connect with us

Krabi

12 year old strangles himself in home accident

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

PHOTOS: Daily News

A twelve year old boy has died in a tragic accident after putting his head in fish netting holding up a motorcycle tire used as a child’s swing.

Daily News reports that his name was ‘Boy’ and that he died on the way to Krabi hospital.

A 59 year old neighbour, Niphon Sapsungnern, says that his son came running for help after Boy climbed up on the tyre and got his head tangled in the twisted ropes and netting.

He was helped down by the man and rushed in a motorcycle sidecar to a nearby security booth waiting for the Ao Nang rescue services. But Boy died on the way to hospital.

SOURCE: Daily News



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

Krabi

Maya Bay – no plans to re-open The Beach

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

March 3, 2019

By

That was before. This is now.

The future remains uncertain for any re-opening of the southern Thailand tourist magnet, Maya Bay at Koh Phi Phi Ley.

Thai authorities say they have no plans to re-open Maya Bay at this stage but that they continue to monitor the situation on Koh Phi Phi Ley and the island’s famous beach.

Blacktip reef sharks have now returned to the bay – a sign that the ecosystem is starting to recover, but it could be decades before it fully recovers, according to Thon Thamrongnawasawat of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, Bangkok.

See the sharks on the shores of the recovering Maya Bay HERE.

In April 2018, officials announced Maya Bay would be closed for four months, from June 1. Then in October 2018, a boundary of buoys was installed to prevent boats from accessing the bay and that the four month closure would be extended another month.

A month later the news came that the Bay would be closed indefinitely. It remains closed now.

Boats can still visit Koh Phi Phi Ley but they must stop 300 metres from the beach, close enough for photos but without entering the bay, dropping damaging anchors or having tourists trample the pristine beaches.

Maya Bay was made famous by the 2000 movie The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio but mass tourism destroyed the bay’s coral ecosystem. At its peak, just before it closed in May last year up to 6,000 were visiting the bay every day.

Jonathan Head, the south east Asian correspondent with the BBC was given special access to the bay where he spoke to noted marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat who said that up to 60 black tip reef sharks have now been spotted at the bay.

Krabi

Firearms and drugs seized in southern provinces crackdown

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

February 27, 2019

By

A huge stash of iIllegal firearms and drugs have been seized this month in an upper southern province crackdown.

There was a press conference held at the Police Region 8 headquarters in Mai Khao today to show and tell.

Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Wanchai Eaksorapit says, “There has been a major crackdown this month in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon, Ranong, Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket.”

“93 suspects have been arrested with illegal firearms totaling 142 firearms seized.”

“Officers arrested 559 drugs suspects with a total 91,650 methamphetamine pills, 1,558.46 grams (1.5 kilograms) of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 36.971 kilograms of marijuana and 856.5 kilograms of kratom leaves.”

“We are continuing  to crackdown on illegal firearm and drugs.”

Krabi

Attack of the macaques – Krabi’s monkeys invade school

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 days ago

on

February 27, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Srisuda Yongkit

More than 20 long-tailed macaques raided a vocational college in Krabi’s Klong Thom district on this morning, apparently in search of food.

The monkeys are said to have come down from the hills behind an army base in the district and searched through the garbage bins.

But not content with that, they also ransacked teachers’ rooms and classrooms and caused damage to the school.

The monkeys were apparently not afraid of the teachers and threatened anyone approaching them.

Chinachipa Dungsuksai, head of accounts at the college, said the monkeys raided the building for three days running looking for food, sparking fears they would injure someone.

Suwat Suksri, head of Thung Thalae Wildlife Sanctuary, said officers are trying to lure the monkeys with fruit to cages, which might take a few days.

Suwat said drought has caused food scarcity in the forests, forcing the monkeys to look elsewhere for food.

SOURCE: The Nation

