Connect with us

Hua Hin

Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Celebrity impressionist elephant recreates legendary Jack Nicholson scene from The Shining. Again. (via Facebook video)

They say elephants have exceptional memories, and today one proved that true by finding his way back to a familiar place. Perhaps Thailand’s most memed elephant, Phlai Boonchuay, has returned to the home he infamously broke into just one month ago to search for more food. The wild elephant went viral around the world when he broke down the kitchen wall of a family home in Prachuap Khiri Khan to grab a bite to eat.

In a cartoon moment, the hungry elephant once again returned to the scene of the crime and burst through the kitchen wall that was just newly repaired after his last smashing visit. Just like last time, he didn’t try to enter the house but merely rooted around the kitchen in search of some snacks or perhaps some leftovers to eat.

The owner of the house posted a 5-minute video to Facebook starting with Phlai Boonchuay smashing out a hunk of the new wall. The house, in Chalerm Phrakiat Pattana village, had previously been visited by the same elephant on June 20 and crashed through the very same wall. The photo of him peeking through the destroyed wall went viral and embassies in Thailand, as well as businesses like Burger King, were quick to meme the photo into advertisements.

Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food | News by Thaiger

We would never stoop that low.

The peckish pachyderm managed to grab some instant noodles, a pack of flour, and some cooking oil from a food container. His snooping around did knock kitchenware all over the floor, the noise from which woke the family up. The family was surprised to see a familiar face and trunk rustling around and took a few photos before trying to persuade him to leave. They then alerted park officials at the Kaeng Krachan National Park the house is near that the same elephant had knocked down the same wall.

The Third Conservation Area Administration Office in Phetchaburi, whose job it is to drive wild elephants back into the forest, was notified of the mischievous elephant’s visit. Soldiers and local officials including some from the national park and the Wildlife Conservation Society Thailand helped repair the kitchen wall last time and vowed to do it again after this visit from the hungry elephant.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Martin
2021-07-25 01:16
Instant noodles, flour, cooking oil. He's no mug this elephant, makes sure he gets some staples. Will probably be back tomorrow as he forgot to get rice 🙂
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hua Hin35 mins ago

Kitchen raiding elephant breaks same wall in house for more food
Thailand2 hours ago

1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Koh Samui7 hours ago

Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Thailand10 hours ago

His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Provinces: 14,260 new infections, 119 deaths
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Vaccination registration open for foreign residents over 60 in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 14,260 new infections, news briefs
Thailand22 hours ago

Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
World24 hours ago

Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Thailand1 day ago

Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Bang Sue vaccination centre open for expats 60+, under must wait
Coronavirus News & Updates1 day ago

“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending