A team of officers from the 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command and the Phuket City Police on Friday night (May 25) conducted a crackdown on illegal, noisy, disruptive and modified motorbikes at Saphan Hin, Phuket Town – a popular place for motorbike racers to gather.

Officers arrested 70 motorbike drivers and 47 passengers. Police also seized 70 illegally modified motorbikes. Most illegal motorbikes had noisy, modified exhaust pipes.

Parents of the drivers and passengers were called to the Phuket City Police Station to sign a police report before they could collect their children. The crackdown is part of a national clampdown on illegally modified motorbikes and organised teen racing, usually organised through Facebook pages.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong