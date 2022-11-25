Woman injured after Mercedes-Benz catches fire in Chon Buri

A woman has been injured after her Mercedes-Benz caught fire in Chon Buri on Wednesday night. The car was engulfed in flames at the entrance of the Naphaphan Land Village on Sukhumvit Road inbound to Rayong province. The village is located in the Sattahip district.

The driver, 39 year old Jidapha Rungruangkon, sustained non-life-threatening chest injuries. Fortunately, she managed to escape from her car.

An unnamed witness said they saw Jidapha driving in the rain before she lost control of her car, started to spin, and then crashed into an electricity pole, causing her car to combust.

Plu Ta Luang police initially said the accident was caused by a wet road and speeding, The Pattaya News reported.

However, officers said they would gather more evidence and question Jidapha after she had recovered.

This incident happened just a day after a blaze gutted a foreigner’s car in Phuket’s main city district. Koh Kaew firefighters rushed to the scene on Number 3013 Road to find the car engulfed in flames. It took the firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The car was destroyed, but luckily the driver escaped uninjured.

Last week, another car in Phuket burst into flames. The car’s owner, a Swedish man, barely escaped after pulling over the car when he saw smoke. The 57 year old man had been driving around without any sign of a problem until he saw smoke under the hood. He luckily escaped from the car before it caught fire.

In August, another similar incident occurred in Phuket’s town of Chalong. A car suddenly caught fire near the junction of Soi Ta-ied and Chao Fa East Road. Luckily, firefighters were able to get the fire under control in only four minutes, and no injuries were reported. It was unknown what had caused the fire.

Back in June, yet another similar incident occurred. A motorbike driving down Patong Hill on Phuket’s west coast was engulfed in flames. Not only did the driver survive, but he was left without any injuries.