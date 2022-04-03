Police arrest alleged Sri Racha drug dealer with gun, Chon Buri

Yesterday, police arrested an alleged drug dealer in Sri Racha, Chon Buri. According to reporters at The Pattaya News, the alleged dealer had 92 amphetamine pills and 10.8 grams of crystal meth, along with a gun and six bullets. The alleged dealer reportedly confessed that all the illegal substances and weapons belonged to him. Two suspected female addicts were with the man. In the man’s confession, he said they were only there to take drugs with him.

So far, the man has only been identified as Wirot. He is 39 years old. The Bowin Police Station did not release Wirot’s last name. The superintendent from the Bowin Police Station and his team surrounded a resort room in the Bowin sub-district of Sri Racha. All three suspects were detained for further legal proceedings.

Another drug bust happened in Chon Buri last month when Pattaya City Police cracked down on over 20 teenagers at a drug party at a Pattaya luxury villa in Bang Lamung district. The Narcotics Suppression Bureau superintendent says one of several drugs found at the party was “Happy Water”. Happy Water is a drug powder mixed with liquor that is popular in China. The Pattaya News reports that the teens were “addicted”. The superintendent said other drugs at the party included methamphetamine and ketamine.

Last week, Police in Pattaya raided a karaoke bar open past the 11pm cutoff time, and some partygoers reportedly tested positive for illicit drugs.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News