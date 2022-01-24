Chon Buri
Motorbike rider seriously injured after crashing into a parked truck in Chon Buri
Yesterday, a woman in Chon Buri crashed her motorbike into a parked car in Nong Maidang sub-district. The woman, identified as 33 year old Roongruedee Krairatchimplee, has sustained serious head and face injuries, and was in severe pain. Emergency services rushed Roongruedee to the local hospital. The accident happened on a bypass road. Reports do not say if the motorbike rider was wearing a helmet.
Police are investigating whether it was legal or not for the truck’s driver to have parked where he did. So far, there have been no legal charges. The driver, 41 year old Wichanchai Sukpana, says he orignally planned to have his truck fixed at a garage nearby. He wanted to park his truck in a garage, however no parking spaces were available there. The garage owner then requested he park the truck on the side of the road near the garage before he returned home to wait for the truck to be repaired. The owner later told Wichanchai that the motorbike driver had crashed into his truck.
In 2017, Thailand had the highest rate of deaths from road accidents in the world, according to World Atlas. The average road traffic death rate that year was 36.2 per 100,000 population. This was despite the Thai government’s attempts at reducing road casualties. Malawi and Liberia followed, with African countries making up most of the top 10.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
American retail giant Walmart shows interest in Laos
Monday Covid Update: 7,139 new cases; provincial totals
Indonesia to launch travel bubble with Singapore, entry to islands Batam, Bintan
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Ruling party ousts renegade MP Thammanat Prompao after tumultuous career
Motorbike rider seriously injured after crashing into a parked truck in Chon Buri
Interesting facts about Chinese New Year tradition in Thailand
Thailand women’s football pressing on despite defeat by Philippines
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Pattaya bar raided by police at 5am, some test positive for illicit drugs
Thailand Wellness Sandbox entry launching in coastal districts of Hua Hin, Cha-am
City Guide: Top gyms in Bangkok to achieve your fitness goals for 2022
Government mulls legalising e-cigarettes to reduce number of cigarette smokers
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
Red tape remains for foreign retirees in Thailand
WHO says Europe could be heading for end of pandemic following Omicron surge
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
Thailand News Today | Thailand Offering Long Term Visas up to 10 years
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Opinion2 days ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Pattaya1 day ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Crime2 days ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
- Crime1 day ago
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
- Thailand24 hours ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Recent comments: