Chon Buri
Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to mail drugs to South Korea
A Thai man was arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to send methamphetamine and other illicit drugs to South Korea. Officers say they received a tip through the 1386 hotline that the suspect was smuggling drugs out of Thailand by hiding them in snack packages.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board says each package is included with 870 grams of methamphetamine, 1,980 tablets of ecstasy, 1,778 grams of ketamine, and 2,080 grams of cannabis.
The man reportedly admitted that he was also using methamphetamine and was hired by two Koreans who used to be sentenced for illegal immigration in Thailand before. The officers are now gathering information and conducting further investigations to find others involved and propose an arrest warrant to those Koreans.
