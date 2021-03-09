Drug use suspected as Chon Buri driver flips vehicle, damages 3 other cars | The Thaiger

Chon Buri
Drug use suspected as Chon Buri driver flips vehicle, damages 3 other cars
A 35 year old man is in police custody after flipping his car and damaging 3 other vehicles in a major accident in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that the driver, named as Chatchai Thaijiam, was arrested by police and is suspected of driving under the influence of illegal drugs.
Emergency workers called to the scene of the accident in the sub-district of Baan Suan found a black sedan on its roof in the centre of the road. Inside, rescuers found Chatchai, who it’s understood refused to cooperate with first responders. According to the Pattaya News, emergency workers described the driver as acting suspiciously, and that he “appeared to be searching his damaged vehicle for an unknown possession.”
3 other cars were damaged in the incident, but none of the drivers were injured. One of the drivers, named as Komsan Panklang, described what happened to police.
“Mr. Chatchai crashed into the back of a pickup truck at speed, causing me to crash into him and causing a further pile-up.”
Police had to remove Chatchai from his car by force, with officers subsequently finding a small packet which has been confiscated for further investigation. The suspect has denied the packet is his and says the accident was caused by a tyre on his car exploding. However, a subsequent inspection of the vehicle has shown all tyres to be intact. Police have confirmed that Chatchai appeared to be under the influence of drugs and he was taken into custody for drug testing and further interrogation.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Tourism
Thailand to introduce “area quarantine” for international visitors from April
From next month, foreign visitors to the Kingdom will be able to experience the delights of “area quarantine”, after the government confirmed the scheme for 5 provinces. Following a meeting with the Public Health Ministry, the Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Surat Thani (Koh Samui and Koh Pha-ngan) have been chosen to pilot the scheme.
Foreign tourists opting for area quarantine will be required to remain in their hotel rooms for the first 3 days of their stay. They will be tested for Covid-19 and, if negative after 3 days, will be allowed to leave their room and roam freely around the resort for the remainder of their 14-day quarantine. At the end of the 14-day period, they will once again be tested for the virus and, if negative, allowed to travel around the quarantine area.
In order to avail of the scheme, tourists will still need to fulfil the other requirements for travel, including obtaining a Certificate of Entry, a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to travel, and adequate health insurance. Nation Thailand reports that the area quarantine plan will be run by 29 travel agencies, under TAT supervision.
The area quarantine scheme comes as the TAT hails the success of the first “golf quarantine” scheme, which operates in a similar manner. Travellers from countries considered “low-risk” for Covid-19 can come to Thailand for a golf holiday at approved golf resorts in the Kingdom. Conditions are similar to those attached to area quarantine, with the golfers having to spend the first 3 days in their room, test negative for the virus, and then enjoy free rein of the resort, with a few rounds of golf thrown in.
Thailand’s economy has been decimated by the fallout from the pandemic, in particular the loss of international tourism. The current mandatory 14-day quarantine period is seen as the biggest hurdle to overcome in order to re-ignite the sector. In 2019, international tourism contributed 2 trillion baht out of a total 3.01 trillion baht tourism trade. In the same year, tourism made up 17% of Thailand’s GDP.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Chon Buri
Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri
While tending to his land and preparing to cut down some banana trees, a Chon Buri man came across a massive 6-metre-long, 100-kilogram python. 8 people worked together to pull the giant snake out from the vegetation. The python tried numerous times to escape. It took around 30 minutes to catch the snake.
The landowner told Thai media reporters that the area is frequented by workers and he was surprised a large python was nearby. While there tends to be snakes in the area, he’s never seen a snake this big.
“We were cleaning the area before we were surprised to discover the python. We have always had snakes in this area occasionally but never one quite on this scale, especially in a garden and farming area that is frequented by local residents.”
Animal rescuers were called to the seen and took the giant python to a secluded forest away from locals.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
An 18 year old motorbike driver has been killed after ploughing his bike into the back of a parked truck. The Pattaya News reports that the incident took place at the weekend, in the eastern province of Chon Buri.
Emergency workers arrived at the scene in the Baan Suan sub-district to find Sahapat Tippuang with serious head injuries. It’s understood the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but it came off in the course of the accident. The motorbike was severely damaged.
The 19 year old truck driver, Akkaradet Sangprach, says he had pulled over to the side of the road to check directions for where he was going.
“I was heading from Samut Prakan to a temple in the Mueang Chonburi district. I got lost before I stopped on the side of the road to look up directions on my GPS unit. While I was researching how to get to the temple in Chon Buri, Mr. Sahapat crashed into the back of my pickup truck.”
Police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
