Chon Buri

Crocodile found skinned on Chon Buri beach

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

Animal protection services are looking into the case of a crocodile carcass found skinned on a beach in Chon Buri province. The 1 metre long skinned croc was found on September 24 on Pha Daeng Beach in Sri Racha district.

The poor croc had been skinned from its neck to the tip of its tail. An anonymous local who found the croc said…

“Whoever skinned it did not want the body and threw it in the sea.” He added that the croc might have been dead for three days.

Earlier this month, some residents in the northeast Khon Kaen province shot and killed crocodiles to eat them. This was after the crocs had escaped from their farms due to floods in the province.  

One resident took a croc home and shared its meat with neighbours. He said the crocodile was about one metre long and provided them with about four kilograms of meat.

Time will tell if more details emerge on the recent crocodile skinner in Chon Buri. 

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending