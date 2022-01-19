Crocodile farm in Chon Buri urges locals to eat crocodile as pork, chicken prices rise

With the rapid spike in chicken and pork prices, crocodile farmers in Chon Buri’s Si Racha districts are pushing locals to eat the reptile meat not only because of the lower prices but also because it is rich in protein.

Pork prices have skyrocketed over the past few weeks due to the African Swine Fever outbreak, leading to an increased demand for chicken and eggs, and, in turn, causing those prices to rise. Farmers told local media The Pattaya News said that the demands are now increasing due to rising local consumers as half the stocks are currently on sale across the country and they kept on growing.

In the past, they sold only 30% of the meat in Thailand, whilst 70% went to exports to other countries.

The managing director of the Si Racha Crocodile Farm and Products company, Sumet Panyasakorn, said that they now make 1,000 kilograms of crocodile meat per day to sell at local markets at a price of 85 baht per kilograms for wholesale orders of more than 30 kilograms and 120 baht per kilograms for retail or individual orders.

“We will not increase crocodile meat prices and want to reassure our customers of this”.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News