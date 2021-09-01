Chon Buri
Coffee shop attackers surrender, face assault charges
Police have taken into custody 2 suspects accused of beating a 23 year old coffee shop employee in Si Racha in Chon Buri on Monday. The pair of attackers face charges of assaulting the shop worker in the middle of the workday with other staff witnessing the incident turning themselves in yesterday.
The suspects were identified as a 29 year old man and his 25 year old brother. They surrendered to the Borwin Police earlier yesterday afternoon. As the victim had suspected, the attacker admitted the beating was a fit of jealousy, saying he saw the coffee shop employee chatting with his girlfriend.
He flew into a rage that she was chatting with other men and decided to take out his anger physically. He enlisted his brother’s help to attack the employee. He took out his anger that the coworker was chatting with his girlfriend, despite the fact that he admitted the conversation was part of an employee group chat for the coffee shop located at a PTT petrol station opposite Maryvit School. The victim said that on that same chat group, the attacker had threatened his life.
Now the main attacker says he and his brother are both very sorry for their actions in the attack. They say they are asking for their victim to forgive them, though the request may be more motivated by the attackers wish to avoid any legal charges as a result of the beating.
But the victim has asked police to press charges against the 2 attackers and police kept the 2 men in custody while filing assault charges. They are currently awaiting their first court appearance for those charges, as the victim plans to take further legal action and press more charges against the pair. The attack was captured on CCTV which gives the victim significant evidence in his case against the attackers.
The victim was taken to the hospital and had to be treated for multiple injuries as a result of the attack.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
Anutin speaks in defence of handling of Covid-19 and vaccines
Coffee shop attackers surrender, face assault charges
Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
Everything you need to know about Thai food
10 most romantic sites in Thailand to visit with your sweetheart
Top 5 all you can eat barbecue restaurants in Bangkok
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says lifting the nightly curfew is under consideration
Customers are welcomed back by the OneSiam Group
Top 8 recipes for Thai fruits Shakes
Alleged Pattaya gambling operation broken up, 4 arrested
Thailand News Today | Restrictions ease, interprovincial travel resumes | September 1
National Vaccine Institute defends opting out of COVAX
Thaiger BitesThaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 1
Best Bangkok night markets
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
Officials inspect Phuket and consider Covid-19 lockdown extension
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
- Technology4 days ago
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
- Cambodia3 days ago
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UK residents cancel reservations, flee Phuket, following Thailand’s inclusion on the “red list”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Covid-19 plan: domestic vaccines, “learning to live with it”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bloomberg Covid-19 Resilience list has Thailand 5th to last