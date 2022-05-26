Chon Buri garage owner found dead after alleged misunderstanding over bike

The owner of a motorbike garage in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri has been found dead at his home yesterday. The man’s brother says the garage owner, 49 year old Duen Chukampang, had a spat with an excavator driver about a bike the day before he was found dead.

Duen’s brother, 65 year old Chaichong Chukampanga, says Duen moved the driver’s bike into his garage because he thought it was his customer’s bike. The driver then allegedly punched Duen before neighbours came to diffuse the situation. Duen closed his garage after the incident, and was found dead the next morning.

Officers from Nong Kham Police Station found Duen slumped forward in a green shirt and long dark trousers. They estimated he had been dead for 7-8 hours before they found him. The police have now transferred Duen’s body to Laem Chabang Hospital for a preliminary autopsy to determine the cause of death. Nong Kham police are also searching for another person involved in the incident.

Another violent incident happened in Sri Racha earlier this week when a driver allegedly threatened another driver with a gun, and physically attacked him, over a minor car accident. The victim said he planned to negotiate with the driver in the other car, but the driver was enraged, pulled out a gun, and smacked him in the face several times.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News