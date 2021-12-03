Connect with us

Chon Buri

Baby elephant rescued after being shot in the shoulder while leg caught in trap

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Siete Géneros Cancún
image
image

An injured baby elephant has been rescued and is receiving medical treatment in the eastern province of Chon Buri, according to a Reuters report. Fahsai, whose name means, “fair sky” is thought to be around 3 months old. She was rescued after getting her leg caught in a hunter’s trap and then being shot in the shoulder several times.

The baby elephant was found by passersby on Sunday. Her right foot was caught in the trap and she had a number of gunshot wounds on her shoulder. She was rescued by wildlife officials and is now being cared for by veterinarian Padet Siridumrong.

“We managed to extract a large fragment of a bullet, followed by 2 smaller pieces.”

According to the Reuters report, Fahsai will need to have her wounds treated daily until she’s recovered enough to have surgery to remove fragments of bullet that still remain inside her. She is being given milk from other female elephants at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chon Buri and the plan is to find a mother elephant who will adopt her.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

image

image
Shade_Wilder
2021-12-03 12:22
Being an animal lover in general and a lover of Elephants in particular, I hope that she recovers fully and has a pleasant life. And, I hope that she gets the opportunity to stomp the hell out of the people…
image
kalyan
2021-12-03 12:35
it is a baby, whether it is an animal or human, how coward is this guy who can shoot " several times", so bad.
image
gummy
2021-12-03 12:54
There is no words that can adequately describe these people that are clearly mentaly retarded that they see the shooting of a trapped poor animal as fun, simply bar stewards who if caught deserve having their own lives treated as…
image
whitesnake
2021-12-03 12:54
one word... and I hope Thaiger has the guts NOT to censor!.... BASTARD!!!!!!!"
image
Jason
2021-12-03 14:54
Having seen a baby elephant chained up by one leg in Thailand, I am not surprised by this. What was the trapper hoping to trap? Once I understood what elephants were put through to "train them" to carry people, I…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

