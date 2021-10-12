Connect with us

Chiang Rai

Tham Luang, site of dramatic 2018 rescue, re-opens to tourists on Friday

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia

A Thai cave complex, which came to the world’s attention during a dramatic rescue in 2018, will re-open to visitors from Friday. The Tham Luang cave, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, hit the media spotlight when 12 young footballers and their coach became trapped by floodwaters 3 years ago.

The Bangkok Post reports that the cave complex, in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, has been closed to visitors since April due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From Friday, tourists will be able to walk along a trail that has been newly extended, into the Tham Luang cave.

The visit now includes the underground chamber used by Navy seal divers as they embarked on their daring rescue of the trapped youths and their football coach. According to the Bangkok Post report, the chamber lies 200 metres from the cave’s entrance and is the only cave open to the public, with entry barred to other areas further inside the complex.

Kawee Prasompon, chief of the Khun Nam Nang Non forest park where the caves are located, says the newly extended trail will allow tourists to reach the chamber within about 15 minutes. To reach the area where the boys and their coach were trapped would take days.

“Noen Nom Sao, the chamber where the footballers and their coach were trapped, is actually located 2.43km from the mouth of the cave. It would take days to walk there, given the conditions.”

The Bangkok Post reports that visitor numbers will be limited to 40 at any one time, to comply with health and safety measures and to ensure there is no build-up of carbon dioxide. Flashlights and colour cards will be given to visitors prior to entry. They will also need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test result.

Read a revue of the latest ‘rescue’ film HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Changnam43
2021-10-12 13:22
Hmmm....I'm just wondering whether it makes sense to reopen just as the peak of the rainy season approaches.
image
Stonker
2021-10-12 13:23
Short-sighted beyond belief. This would normally be the date when the cave would be closing every year due to the dangers of flash floods. Although the cave at the limit of tourist access is relatively near the entrance / exit,…
image
Fluke
2021-10-12 13:27
2 minutes ago, Stonker said: Short-sighted beyond belief. This would normally be the date when the cave would be closing every year due to the dangers of flash floods. Although the cave at the limit of tourist access is relatively…
image
gummy
2021-10-12 14:13
Maybe if the sequel had a trapped catholic priest who attempted to abuse boys whilst awaiting rescue then that would earn more at the box office ?
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Families call on Thai authorities to help teenagers stuck in Myanmar under work contract
Crime1 hour ago

Half a million baht in sex toys and products seized in series of raids
Video2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Quarantine like to be waived for vaccinated travellers on November 1 | October 12
Sponsored23 hours ago

Rediscover Thailand with IsWhere – An easy-to-use travel recovery application

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Nov 1 re-opening, Tham luang cave re-opening, Unaccounted covid no. | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.107
Chiang Rai4 hours ago

Tham Luang, site of dramatic 2018 rescue, re-opens to tourists on Friday
Tourism4 hours ago

Opinion divided on proposed 500 baht tourism tax
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Health official defends quality of antigen test kits, acknowledges shortcomings
Thailand5 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s televised address, translated in English
Koh Samui5 hours ago

Koh Samui sees surge in sandbox bookings for October
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
Thailand17 hours ago

BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
Property19 hours ago

Bangkok sees strong, luxury condo demand in first half of 2021
Thailand News Today20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tax on highly skilled foreigners lowered, Covid numbers rising | October 11
Thailand22 hours ago

Police in Central Thailand raid party, arrest 220 teenagers
Transport23 hours ago

Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending