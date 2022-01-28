US funds upgrades to border patrol police training centre in Chiang Mai

Thailand today inaugurates the US-funded Close Quarter Battle Thai Border Patrol Police training centre in Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district, which will enable law enforcement officials to better defend Thai and regional people from transnational crime.

Ranges, a mock village, a three-story tactical training building, and equipment are all part of this US$600,000 (19.8 million baht) project provided to the kingdom as a tribute to the long-standing US-Thai partnership. The US commitment to the BPP in northern Thailand totals US$1.2 million (40 million baht), which includes funding for this facility as well as planned training sessions.

At the event, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath highlighted the breadth and depth of the US-Thai partnership and underscored our security collaboration.

“Our longstanding law enforcement cooperation combats transnational crime, including illicit trafficking of people, narcotics, and wildlife, helping to keep people in both our countries and the region safe.”

He added that the US continues to work with Thailand to advance shared interests in all areas, including health, trade, education, and security.

SOURCE: US Embassy in Thailand