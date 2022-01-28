Chiang Mai
US funds upgrades to border patrol police training centre in Chiang Mai
Thailand today inaugurates the US-funded Close Quarter Battle Thai Border Patrol Police training centre in Chiang Mai’s Mae Taeng district, which will enable law enforcement officials to better defend Thai and regional people from transnational crime.
Ranges, a mock village, a three-story tactical training building, and equipment are all part of this US$600,000 (19.8 million baht) project provided to the kingdom as a tribute to the long-standing US-Thai partnership. The US commitment to the BPP in northern Thailand totals US$1.2 million (40 million baht), which includes funding for this facility as well as planned training sessions.
At the event, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath highlighted the breadth and depth of the US-Thai partnership and underscored our security collaboration.
“Our longstanding law enforcement cooperation combats transnational crime, including illicit trafficking of people, narcotics, and wildlife, helping to keep people in both our countries and the region safe.”
He added that the US continues to work with Thailand to advance shared interests in all areas, including health, trade, education, and security.
SOURCE: US Embassy in Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
“Pig Sandbox” to reopen farms in isolated areas to control the spread of African Swine Fever
US funds upgrades to border patrol police training centre in Chiang Mai
Laos workers to return Thailand as borders reopen for migrants from neighbouring countries
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Property Spotlight: Notting Hill Sukhumvit – Praksa
Friday Covid Update: 8,450 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand and Saudi Arabia patch things up 33 years after Blue Diamond Affair
Surat Thani immigration police arrest human trafficking suspect from Myanmar
Best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2022
Sneak peek into MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition coming in March
Pathum Thani man arrested selling child pornography via LINE
Common expat varieties in Thailand 2022
Pattaya discusses “hotel isolation” for Test & Go, Sandbox travellers with Covid-19
10 year high: Real estate price spike in Singapore
Insurance fraud ring uncovered after woman breaks her own finger
Survival Guide: Top 8 apps to download for visiting Thailand in 2022
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Red tape remains for foreign retirees in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
- Thailand3 days ago
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
- Thailand3 days ago
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
- 360 Reviews8 hours ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- 360 Reviews8 hours ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice