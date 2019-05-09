Greening Bangkok: 100,000 new trees for the city costing 30 million baht | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Greening Bangkok: 100,000 new trees for the city costing 30 million baht
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is planning to spend 30 million baht in planting 100,000 trees this year to increase Bangkok’s green space.
The first batch of 50,000 trees requiring 5 million baht would be planted at public parks and state offices. The second batch of 50,000 trees requiring 25 million baht would be planted by 50 district offices on land plots of private organisations, temples, schools, and along the Bang Khun Thien coast.
BMA deputy permanent secretary Wiparat Chaiyanukij says the project – now submitted for the governor’s approval – will be divided into two batches.
Currently, Bangkok City has 20,000 rai (3,200 hectares) of green space in the form of public parks and gardens, a ratio of 6.2 square metres per head, below the World Health Organisation’s standard of 9 square metres per head.
The BMA has been implementing three solutions to boost green space, including finding empty lands under its care to be turned into space for public use, increasing the number of parks beyond the current 35 public parks, and encouraging the private sector to add greenery to their properties and to support the BMA’s attempts to increase green space in general.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Violent passenger charged with attempted murder of Grab taxi driver
PHOTO: Pak Kred station chief Pol Col Pongjak Preechakarunpong – TNA
In a follow up to yesterday’s ‘strange but true’ story of the Bangkok Grab taxi driver HERE, police have now upgraded the charges against the attacker.
TNA reports that 27 year old Khampee Kleualinchee, a Grab taxi driver, was attacked with a knife after taking a call to take a man called Por from Prachacheun to Muang Thong Thai.
But, the story goes, following a scuffle the driver managed to convince the man to take him to hospital saying he’d transfer 200,000 baht to him. At the hospital he was able to tell relatives who secretly called the police after going along with the story that the attacker was a ‘Good Samaritan’.
Then there was problems with the police arguing about who should be working in which jurisdiction, an assault by the relatives on the attacker (really, you need to read the entire sage HERE.)
Eventually he was taken into custody by Pak Kred Police. The station chief says that Por was initially charged with assault and robbery but has now upgraded the charges to attempted murder.
TNA reported that the suspect is still undergoing psychological assessments in custody after claims that he is mentally unwell.
SOURCE: TNA
Bangkok
Grab car driver attacked, but gets the assailant to take him to hospital
… the story gets better.
PHOTO: Sanook
A father has posted a story on social media about the travails of his son, a Grab car driver in Bangkok.
The post said that his son received a call to take a customer from Klong Prapa to Muang Thong Thani. But on the way, passing a secluded area, the passenger produced a knife and started attacking the driver after getting him in a head lock.
The Grab driver fought back and the fight continued into the back seat of the car. His son became exhausted but somehow succeeded in calming down the situation and asked the attacker what he wanted.
The attacker said he needed 200,000 baht to pay debts.
The driver convinced him that he’d transfer the money to him if the attacker would drive him to hospital where the attacker pretended to be a relative of the driver and waited.
Meanwhile hospital staff contacted the driver’s father so he could sign papers for the necessary surgery for his son. When the father arrived at the hospital the whispering between him, other relatives and hospital staff soon figured out that the ‘kind friend’ was actually the attacker (dramatic music sting!).
The father discreetly called 191 and got police to meet them at another hospital where his son had been transferred to so he could use his hospital insurance card.
Meanwhile, the attacker was unaware of all the whispering and actually travelled in the ambulance with the victim to the second hospital. Once there the police refused to act because no official report had been made and they were arguing about jurisdictions and who should be doing the paperwork.
Whilst the police were arguing amongst themselves the family beat up the attacker then managed to get the RIGHT police in the RIGHT jurisdiction to act and take the attacker into custody in Pak Kret.
The father explained in his story that the attacker was clearly ‘mentally unstable’ and easy to con.
Sanook did not report on charges faced by the attacker.
SOURCE: Sanook
Bangkok
King greets the people in a massive public audience at the Grand Palace
Yesterday’s appearances on the balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall of the Grand Palace in Bangkok of HM The King and royal family capped off three days of pomp and circumstance for the coronation of Thailand’s monarch.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted a historic public audience from the main balcony yesterday afternoon. A sea of yellow-clad people of all ages and from across the land had gathered in front of the balcony, waving yellow flags, chanting loudly, “Long Live the Royals”.
PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet members, together with their spouses, also gathered in front of the hall. Speaking on behalf of the Thai people, Prayut expressed delight on the coronation of the King and extended best wishes from all.
The military then fired gun salutes in the King’s honour as the Royal Anthem played. However, the loud chant of “Long Live the Royals” that continued from the subjects, rose above the gunshots and the music from the loudspeakers.
Replying to the prime minister’s address, His Majesty said that he and the Queen were pleased to have received the people’s goodwill and to have seen them turn out in full force to express their best wishes on the occasion of his coronation.
“I am extremely gratified. May your unity in expressing to me your goodwill augur that everyone, and all sides, shall take action for the further prosperity of our nation,” the King said. He then thanked his well-wishers and offered them his blessings.
It was the first grand public audience by the monarch since he was crowned and enthroned during three days of sacred rituals that began on May 4. It was from this same balcony that his parents, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit, had waved to their well-wishers back in 1950 following his coronation.
Following his speech, the King waved to his people with a smiling Queen beside him. He then gestured to his children to come out on the balcony. The prince and the princesses were all smiles, and waved energetically at the gathered well-wishers. The King and the Queen could be seen holding hands, and then the Queen also waved to the gathering.
The grand public audience lasted about 10 minutes, as the royals had to leave for the Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall to meet foreign envoys.
There, Singapore Ambassador Chua Siew San, the dean of diplomatic corps in Thailand, presented best wishes to the King on the occasion of his coronation.
The King replied that he, the government and the Thai people, would support good relations with all countries.
SOURCE: The Nation
