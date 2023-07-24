Clam-bushed in Thailand: 53 year old diver vanishes, family in deep distres

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The family of a 53 year old diver are distraught after he disappeared whilst fishing for clams in a reservoir in northern Thailand. His motorbike and discarded shoes were found at the reservoir yesterday, leading his family to believe he had drowned. Police were alerted to the man’s disappearance, leading a coordinated search with local divers.

The local police from the Hod district of Chiang Mai had been informed about a missing diver suspected of drowning at the reservoir in Ban Huai Sai Laeng, Moo 10, Ban Tan, Hod District. The rescue services, who were joined by divers from the Chom Thong Disaster Response Association, were activated to search for the missing man and were quick to reach the scene.

Speaking about the incident, the victim’s relatives shared that the 53 year old usually went clam diving in this particular reservoir regularly. But on this particular day, he had vanished from the home, prompting the family to come to the reservoir. They found his motorbike parked near the reservoir, along with his shoes discarded on the shore. Despite calling out for him, there was no response, which made them confident that he had unfortunately drowned. Therefore, they informed authorities who began a search operation, reported KhaoSod.

Soon after, the dive team searching in the reservoir found the diver’s body. The recovered body was handed over to the police for a preliminary autopsy before more detailed forensic investigations were carried out. Following this, the body of the deceased was returned to the family for religious proceedings.

