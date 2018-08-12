Chiang Mai
Chiang Rai venue chosen to move the buildings for judges on Doi Suthep
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Thai PBS is reporting that judicial administrators have agreed to ask the Agricultural Techniqe Department in Chiang Rai for the use of a 40-rai plot of their plants research centre to construct new offices and housing tor the Region 5 Appeals Court.
The request follows a protracted protest from Chiang Mai residents about the special housing for judges and staff on the slopes of Doi Suthep, a sacred mountain in Chiang Mai.
The secretary-general of the Office of the Judicial Affairs, Saravuth Benjakul, says the judicial board, chaired by Mr Cheep Julamont, president of the Supreme Court, resolved at a meeting held in Chiang Rai, to assign the Office of the Judicial Affairs to ask the Agricultural Technique Department for the use of land at the plants research centre to build a new office building and housing units for officials of Region 5 Appeals Court.
Once the construction at the new location is completed, judges and officials of Region 5 Appeals Court will be moved to the new site and then hand over the existing office build and housing units at the foot of Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai.
Mr Saravuth disclosed that the final phase of the construction at Doi Suthep foothill would be officially handed over to the Office of the Judicial Affairs by the builder on August 24.
Construction of the new office building and condominium units will take about three years, said Saravuth, adding, however, it would depend on when the government will approve the funding for the project.
Protests by Chiang Mai’s green groups and residents earlier this year against the Region 5 Appeals Court’s construction project at Doi Suthep foothill led to the intervention by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who announced that no one would be allowed to stay at the foothill housing units and that a new solution should be worked out for the judicial officials.
Read more about the story leading up to this decision HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Chiang Mai
Flash mobs staged to protest the buildings on Doi Suthep
By Nisanart Kangwanwong
The Doi Suthep protesters in Chiang Mai had their campaign to remove the Thai judges housing development interrupted by the rescue mission at the Tham Luang Caves in nearby Chiang Rai.
Now the “Rak Chiang Mai” community network has organised four flash mobs at four key locations of Chiang Mai’s Muang district to highlight what they says is a lack of progress in removing controversial buildings at the foot of the “sacred” Doi Suthep mountain. The protests were staged today.
Network co-ordinator Saowakhon Sriboonruang said protest sign-waving flash mobs were held at Three Kings Monument, Tha Phae Gate, Waroros Market and Iron Bridge.
She said the flash mobs were to remind people that Doi Suthep Forest Reclamation Network and other organisations continued to call for return to the Treasury Department of the estate’s 45 houses and nine flats that they claim sit on land within the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.
Flash mobs would also be held at various sites in the run-up to a major protest slated for August 26 at Tha Phae Gate, she said.
As well, a “citizens’ council session” will be convened on August 15 at Wat Nantharam’s community hall so that the residents and officials of related agencies could share their opinions and vote on proposed solutions to the ongoing stand-off, Saowakhon said.
Built at a cost of nearly one billion baht, the estate has a total of 13 apartment buildings, 45 houses and an administrative office building for Court of Appeals Region 5.
Following a thousands-strong protest on April 29, the government in early May brokered an agreement for a portion of the property to be handed over to the Treasury Department before being reforested and returned to the national park.
That deal allowed for the office building and four flat buildings to remain.
STORY: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Now everyone can fly – from CNX to Hanoi
It’s getting easier and easier to get around the region with new start-ups opening up the skies and current operators always introducing new routes. Now, the people that brought us the slogan “now Everyone Can Fly”, Air Asia, is launched four direct flights a week between Chiang Mai and Hanoi, Vietnam’s northern capital.
The Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday flights start from October 28, bringing the airlines’ network to eight routes out of Chiang Mai.
Promotional fares on the new route will start at 1,090 baht per sector booked before August 19 for travel from October 28 to March 29, 2019.
Santisuk Klongchaiya, the CEO of Thai AirAsia, says the Chiang Mai flight hub is essential and it is always ready to extend its network.
It has six aeroplanes to serve domestic connections and international routes. Currently Air Asia flies to Macau, Hong Kong, Hangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Changsha, Yangon and Taipei, the most international routes from Chiang Mai of any airline.
“We are looking for new groups of travellers after seeing strong growth among tourists from China and wish to continue stimulating tourism in the destinations we serve,” Santisuk said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chinese call centre gang raided in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Chiang Mai City Life
Thai police have had a lot of success recently tracking down call centre gangs in all parts of the country. This time in Chiang Mai.
Chiang Mai City Life is reporting that a Chinese call centre scam operation was raided yesterday. Four Chinese citizens were arrested.
The arrests occurred on August 7 at a housing estate in tambon Tha Sala following a police tip-off relating to a possible Chinese call centre gang. As is often the case, the operation was based in Thailand but targeting people living in China.
According to a police report, the scammers would make calls and deceive the victims in to transfer money.
Police found four Chinese men in the offices, 25 year old Chen Bingwei, 27 year old Zheng Chunqiang, 17 year old Wang Jiqing and 25 year old He Weijei. All four were arrested and charged for working without work permits.
Evidence was seized including six laptops, over 10 mobile phones, computer and hard drives.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai City Life
