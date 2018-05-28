PHOTO: www.delannahotel.com

A few weeks ago a Hua Hin condo lost a court case when the judge ruled that the condominium was not allowed to rent out its rooms on a daily or weekly basis. This has big ramifications for websites and business models like AirBnB.

Now the crackdowns are happening in Chiang Mai but local hoteliers believe the registration laws need updating.

Chiangmaincitylife.com is reporting that hotel entrepreneurs have unified after over ten hotels in town have been busted for not having legal permits.

On May 26, entrepreneurs, hotel and guesthouse owners gathered at Wat Lam Chang to discuss the recent crackdown on hotels that are not properly registered.

Last week, police busted over ten hotels across Chiang Mai for not having the proper documents.

- The Thaiger