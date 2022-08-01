House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman

An 88 year old woman died yesterday after her house in Ang Thong province in central Thailand collapsed on top of her.

The heavy rain was too much for the 100 year old construction, located in the Bang Chak sub-district, Wiset Chai Chan District, in Ang Thong, and the roof literally fell in.

The house was built in a traditional Thai style, made of wood on stilts with clay roof tiles.

A monk who went out to receive food offerings this morning noticed the building’s destruction and reported it to provincial officers.

The elderly woman, Lynchee, was found dead under a wooden pole, which was about 6 inches in diameter.

The Meteorological Department today reported that most parts of Thailand will face heavy rain for four days starting tomorrow, especially in the north, northeast, and central areas of Thailand. The department urged residents to be aware of the dangers of thunderstorms and strong winds. They added there is a strong possibility of flash floods in different areas too.

The media reported this afternoon that some roads in Bangkok were flooded due to a thunderstorm at about 11am.

Small cars should avoid travelling down Petch Buri Road, Sri Ayutthaya Road, Itsara Parp Road, Nawamin Road, Rama 6 Road, Pracha Songkhro Road, and Borommaratchachonnani Road.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thansettakij | TNN