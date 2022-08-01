Connect with us

Central Thailand

House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman

Published

 on 

An 88 year old woman died yesterday after her house in Ang Thong province in central Thailand collapsed on top of her.

The heavy rain was too much for the 100 year old construction, located in the Bang Chak sub-district, Wiset Chai Chan District, in Ang Thong, and the roof literally fell in.

The house was built in a traditional Thai style, made of wood on stilts with clay roof tiles.

A monk who went out to receive food offerings this morning noticed the building’s destruction and reported it to provincial officers.

The elderly woman, Lynchee, was found dead under a wooden pole, which was about 6 inches in diameter.

The Meteorological Department today reported that most parts of Thailand will face heavy rain for four days starting tomorrow, especially in the north, northeast, and central areas of Thailand. The department urged residents to be aware of the dangers of thunderstorms and strong winds. They added there is a strong possibility of flash floods in different areas too. 

The media reported this afternoon that some roads in Bangkok were flooded due to a thunderstorm at about 11am.

Small cars should avoid travelling down Petch Buri Road, Sri Ayutthaya Road, Itsara Parp Road, Nawamin Road, Rama 6 Road, Pracha Songkhro Road, and Borommaratchachonnani Road.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Thansettakij | TNN

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis4 mins ago

Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis
Thailand18 mins ago

Woman urges people to beware of air-con scam in Thailand
Thailand19 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Airports screen international arrivals for monkeypox
Sponsored3 days ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Central Thailand52 mins ago

House in central Thailand collapses & kills 88 year old woman
Politics1 hour ago

Singapore still refuses to recognise same sex marriage
Crime2 hours ago

Grandparents chain 11 year old to a pole in northeast Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths3 hours ago

3 tourists from Thailand die in Laos road accident
Guides3 hours ago

Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Central Thailand4 hours ago

Thai man beset by Black Magic faces jail for stealing holy relic
Transport4 hours ago

Toll gate collapses in central Thailand
Weather4 hours ago

At least 28 dead in a flood in the American state of Kentucky
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket security guard shoots raging bar customer holding a sword
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok chief says 300 water pumps need changing to fix floods
Weather6 hours ago

Lightning strike kills seven cows in Nakhon Ratchasima
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19 preventing LAAB immunisations available from August 1
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending