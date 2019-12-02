Four children injured after carnival ride throws them off a ride – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Central Thailand

Four children injured after carnival ride throws them off a ride – VIDEO

PHOTO: INN News

Police are questioning the owner of an amusement ride that ‘malfunctioned’ in Lopburi province resulting in the injury of children. The incident took place at a carnival named “Lopburi Winter” on November 30 around 10.30pm.

Children were enjoying the ride when suddenly a safety bar, holding the children in place, appears to let go and the children bounced off while the machine was still spinning.

The machine was operating at full speed when the incident happened. When the safety bar sprung open children were flung off, onto the ground, with some falling over the safety fence surrounding the ride. Waiting parents and others waiting in line for the ride all screamed before rushing in to help the kids.

Watch the video HERE. Warning, the footage contains graphic scenes.

When the police arrived they spoke to 26 years old Sornchai, the staff member controlling the ride at the time of the incident. Sornchai was unable to tell police what caused the safety lock to malfunction while the ride was going. Officials inspected the area and gathered evidence before visiting the injured children sent to the nearby Phra Narai Maharat Hospital.

The injured children were all aged between 12-15 years. Officials spoke with the parents to collect their statements about the incident. Police are looking to prosecute the owners of the ride, and possibly the ride-controller at the time of the incident.

Central Thailand

Husband begs wife for forgiveness, then smashes her windscreen

May Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

PHOTOS: sanook.com

A 40 year old woman in Nonthaburi province, central Thailand, has filed a police report against her husband after he smashed the passenger van windscreen when she refused to get out of the vehicle.

Thai Residents reports that Arunee Mala was in a van transporting school children home to Bang Bua Thong village when her husband, 44 year old Pricha Mala, knocked on the van window asking to talk to her.

It’s understood the couple were having relationship problems and living apart since January. Arunee says she remained in the van out of fear for her safety, a move which appears to have angered her husband.

Pricha began to punch the windscreen with his bare hands, eventually managing to smash it. Arunee remained in the vehicle and later presented a video of her husband’s actions to police as she filed her report. However, she says she doesn’t intend to press charges.

Thai Residents reports that the police intend to bring the husband in for drug testing as he has a history of addiction and has spent time in rehab in the past. For his part, Pricha claims he simply wants to see his children and apologise to his wife. He insists his actions were not drug-fueled, but caused by anger and frustration.

Central Thailand

Immigration nabs foreign criminals

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

Photo: INN News

Three foreign nationals have been arrested, as well as a Thai man supplying fake documents. The Immigration Bureau held a press conference Tuesday giving details of the arrests.

The first suspect is 45 year old Chen Ying, a Chinese national who allegedly used forged documents to get bank loans.

Chen is wanted by Chinese authorities for using fake documents in 2013 to secure loans estimated at 17 million yuan, or about 85 million baht.

He fled to Thailand in 2014 before Chinese prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest. He was recently apprehended in Chon Buri for overstaying his visa.

In the second case, a 25 year old Thai man, Anant Khonthieng, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport. He’s accused of forging official stamps and documents and selling them to foreigners who have overstayed their visas.

Bangkok police also arrested a 48 year old Burmese man, Cho Tun, who entered Thailand illegally to escape charges of running an illegal gemstone business. Police found video footage of him arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport before checking in to a hotel. He is awaiting deportation back to Myanmar.

Photo: chiangraitimes

In the fourth case, a Nigerian man, Samuel Nwabueze Iwoha, has been arrested on Koh Phangan for overstaying his visa by over six years.

Surat Thani police say the man overstayed by 2,412 days.

Central Thailand

University to allow transgender students to wear female uniforms

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 14, 2019

By

Photo: ThaiPBS

Chulalongkorn University has finally agreed to allow transgender students to the wear female uniforms. For Ince Jirapat, a transgender student, it was a dream come true.

In November 2018, Jirapat, a student at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, was forbidden to wear a female uniform in class and was insulted by a lecturer. Jirapat turned to human rights activists, a sexual diversity group and transgender alumni of the university.

The victory, announced by the university on November 7th, didn’t come easy, considering what Jirapat was up against. On January 11th, the the university dismissed a petition for transgender students to be allowed to wear female uniform in class.

Three days later, along with human rights activists and members of a sexual diversity group, Jirapat demanded an explanation from the faculty.

Two more transgender students joined Jirapat and, on February 18th, the university gave permission for Jirapat, (but not others), to dress as a female in class.

But on November 7th, the university issued a statement allowing all transgender students to wear uniforms in accordance with their gender identity.

Human rights activists have praised the university for its bold decision, expressing hope that other universities will follow Chulalongkorn’s example.

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 day ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 days ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว5 days ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ

