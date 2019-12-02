Four children injured after carnival ride throws them off a ride – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

Police are questioning the owner of an amusement ride that ‘malfunctioned’ in Lopburi province resulting in the injury of children. The incident took place at a carnival named “Lopburi Winter” on November 30 around 10.30pm.

Children were enjoying the ride when suddenly a safety bar, holding the children in place, appears to let go and the children bounced off while the machine was still spinning.

The machine was operating at full speed when the incident happened. When the safety bar sprung open children were flung off, onto the ground, with some falling over the safety fence surrounding the ride. Waiting parents and others waiting in line for the ride all screamed before rushing in to help the kids.

Watch the video HERE. Warning, the footage contains graphic scenes.