Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop | The Thaiger

Health Minister proposes Thai farmers to grow cannabis as preferred crop

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspecting a government-sponsored cannabis plant – Chiang Rai Times

Who ever thought they’d be a day in Thailand when the country’s health minister was actively touting cannabis as a preferred crop for Thai farmers. But here we are…

Thailand’s Public Health Minister is proposing farmers be allowed to grow cannabis under government supervision.

Anutin Charnvirakul, also a deputy PM, says he’s signed a draft regulation allowing farmers to grow cannabis. It will be examined by the Council of State and passed to the cabinet for discussion and approval.

The proposed law would allow individual farmers to grow cannabis for medicinal use.

“The farming would have to be approved by an authorised state agency and permission would be reviewed by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.”

A previous draft allowed growing cannabis only as a community enterprise, and prohibited individual farmers.

“When it takes effect, those who want to grow cannabis can register as farmers. They can work with a state hospital.”

He says his Bhumjaithai Party’s campaign to let people grow cannabis at home hasn’t been examined by Government House yet, and the party is seeking amendments to the Narcotics Act to allow farmers to grow up to six plants.

Bhumjaithai Party have one of the three biggest numbers of party MPs in the Palang Pracharat coalition government.

Twelve thousand cannabis plants have already been planted at Maejo University’s medical grade greenhouse, making it the first industrial scale medical cannabis nursery in the ASEAN region.

The seeds were donated by the Department of Medical Services, and were planted with the goal of producing a million 5ml bottles of medical cannabis oil. The greenhouse is under tight security since cannabis is technically still a narcotic under Thai law.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Politics

Thais still strongly support national army conscription – Super Poll

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

Thais still strongly support national army conscription – Super Poll | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Aljazeera.com

Thais say they still support the current conscription laws to fill up the ranks of the Thai army.

82% of respondents to a Super Poll say that there is no better alternative to conscription when ensuring “national security” and that assistance is available to Thai people in cases of a natural disaster or civil unrest. (Numbers rounded off to nearest 1%)

But 18% insist that there are better alternatives, such as voluntary enlisting or paying the state to avoid conscription.

Super Poll conducted the survey on the topic of “Politicians and Revocation of Conscription” by asking 3,084 people, in various occupations, across the country, plus another 1,250 face to face, between November 15-30.

Last month Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon said that it is unlikely Thailand would ever drop conscription. Read that story HERE.

The poll shows 60% of respondents were impressed with the performance of troops during the 2011 Big Flood. 56% were impressed with the efforts to rescue the Wild Boar football team from the flooded Tham Luang cave.

50.8% were impressed with troops during the widespread flooding in the north-east this year. 41.7% were impressed with military’s role in rural development and 36.4% for their involvement in other miscellaneous matters.

No one mentioned support of the Thai army doing anything directly involved with the defence of the country.

61% of the respondents agree that conscription remains necessary for Thailand. 18% disagree.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Environment

Member of committee to ban farm chemicals quits in protest over U-turn

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Member of committee to ban farm chemicals quits in protest over U-turn | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Assoc. Prof. Jiraporn Limpananont Pongspaj Samranvejporn – Thai PBS World

The Thai Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit is being challenged over his claims of a “unanimous vote of support” to overturn the decision to ban the controversial agri-chemicals.

A member of the National Hazardous Substances Committee, that oversaw the original ban on the agri-chemicals paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, has resigned in protest at the committee’s reversal of the decision.

Associate Professor Jiraporn Limpananont is challenging a claim, made by Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, that the committee had “unanimously resolved to delay the bans on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months until June 1, and to allow indefinite controlled use of glyphosate”.

In her Facebook post, the lecturer at the Faculty of Pharmacy of Chulalongkorn University, claimed that Mr. Suriya, who chaired the meeting, was “inaccurate”. She says there was, in fact, no unanimous decision by the committee and that her belief in a ban on the three chemicals remains unchanged.

She claims that individual members of the committee where not asked whether they agreed to postponing or modifying enforcement of the ban, but were “forced” to accept the resolution. She also challenges Mr. Suriya’s statement to the media that glyphosate, a product from US manufacturing giant Monsanto, is safe.

At a media gathering last night, Mr. Suriya explained that no committee members objected to the resolution overturning the resolution of the previous NHSC, which was to ban the three chemicals from December 1. He also claimed that glyphosate is currently used in 161 countries and its ban would seriously affect the import of agricultural products from those countries.

The industry minister maintained that the meeting had taken into consideration all aspects regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who said only three days ago that there would be no delay to the ban on the farm chemicals, is on a collision course with the committee and the coalition over the matter. Anutin is leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, who have a large slice of MPs in the current government coalition. If they pulled their support, which has been threatened before, the government would lose any confidence vote in the parliament.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Politics

Thailand unlikely to abolish the draft

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Thailand unlikely to abolish the draft | The Thaiger

Thai Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says military conscription won’t be scrapped any time soon, as there aren’t enough volunteers signing up for service. Prawit told reporters conscription is meant to avoid manpower shortfalls, but admitted that conscripts represent a small percentage of all recruits, appearing to contradict himself.

“If conscription is abolished and something untoward happens to Thailand, there won’t be enough soldiers. Who would be responsible then?”

Even if the government ended conscription, lawmakers would have to amend a number of laws.

“Public opinion would also have to be factored in if conscription were abolished.”

“A new method of recruitment would have to be put in place, because the current system has been in place for decades.”

With a population of 67 million, Thailand has an Army of around 350,000. It has over 1700 generals and admirals, more than the total number of Thai warships, tanks, and aircraft, according to the Bangkok Post. More than 300 generals work in the capital, and senior officers have aides and military conscripts to act as their ‘slaves’ and do all the household work.

Not a single general or admiral has been involved in a conflict since the Thai-Laos border conflicts in 1988.

Compare that with the US, with a population of 360 million people and an active duty military force of 1,281,000, has about 900 generals and admirals combined.

There’s widespread feeling that the countless Thai generals and admirals have just three goals: to align with politicians of the right political party, to ensure they get the best postings, and to enrich themselves and share their spoils with their subordinates to ensure loyalty, according to an editorial in the Bangkok Post.

Other critics contend that Thai armed forces serve only two functions – to safeguard the ruling class from challenges by movements to expand democracy, and enrich themselves and their friends and supporters with preferred treatment in many aspect of Thai life.

The same critics suggest Thailand would be better defended by a well trained body of professional soldiers rather, than a “motley crew” of young, unwilling draftees, many of whom spend most of their time as household servants to the military elite.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times

Thailand unlikely to abolish the draft | News by The Thaiger

Thai PM General Prayuth Chan-ocha, leader of the military coup and now Thailand’s prime minister – Reuters

