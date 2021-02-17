image
Business

Turbulence ahead for Thailand's aviation industry | VIDEO

When the airlines, in particular, were asking the government to put their hands in their pockets for some relief funding in August last year, it was genuinely thought that international tourists would be coming back for the high season in December and January. At the very least local tourists and expats would head back to the skies over the traditional holiday break. And surely the Chinese would be back for Chinese New Year?

As we know now, none of that happened. A resurge in cases started just south of Bangkok on December 20 last year, just before Christmas, kicking off another round of restrictions, pretty much killing off any possibility of a high season ‘bump’ for the tourist industry. Airlines slashed flights from their schedule, and hotels, which had dusted off their reception desks for the surge of tourists, shut their doors again.

Domestically, the hotel business saw 6 million room nights in the government’s latest stimulus campaign fully redeemed. But the air ticket quota of 2 million seats still has over 1.3 million seats unused. Local tourists mostly skipped flights and opted for destinations within driving distance of their homes.

As for international tourism… well that still seems months or years away, even now.

Business

Domestic air passenger numbers double those of January

Maya Taylor

Published

4 days ago

on

Saturday, February 13, 2021

By

Domestic air passenger numbers double those of January | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Vietjet

Passenger numbers on domestic flights within Thailand have doubled within a month, rising from 4,000 in January to over 10,000 this month. Having nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels, domestic travel plummeted once more when Covid-19 resurfaced late last year.

Apirat Chaiwongnoi from the Department of Airports says 15 of Thailand’s 29 airports are now operating domestic flights, with more expected to follow. He believes the aviation sector will continue to recover further in the coming 6 months, bolstered by the national vaccine rollout.

Around 120 domestic flights a day are now operating, which is twice the number that were operating at the lowest point in the crisis. Prior to the resurgence of the virus in December, domestic passenger numbers had recovered to 30,000 – 40,000 a day, around 80% of pre-pandemic numbers.

The DoA says airports must continue to adhere to the Covid-19 hygiene measures put in place by the Health Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Samut Sakhon's shrimp market to remain closed until February 15

Avatar

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

By

Samut Sakhon&#8217;s shrimp market to remain closed until February 15 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Kom Chad Luek

Samut Sakhon’s Central Shrimp Market, the epicentre of Thailand’s recent wave of Covid-19, will remain closed until February 15. The market can reopen once the overall hygiene situation at the market and surrounding area has improved, according to the province’s disease control committee.

Local officials say the shrimp market needs to remain closed until the market structure and nearby residential facilities are inspected. People who violate the order face up to a year in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht.

More than 12,000 people in the province have tested positive for Covid-19. The increasing number of infections is a result from the active case finding to contain the spread of the virus.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Thairath Online

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya launches "Welcome Back to Pattaya" campaign to bring back tourists

Avatar

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

By

Pattaya launches &#8220;Welcome Back to Pattaya&#8221; campaign to bring back tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: “Welcome Back Pattaya” campaign launch

Pattaya City has launched the “Welcome Back Pattaya” campaign to lure tourists back to the city as Covid-19 situation continually improves. The campaign aims to attract domestic tourists and is expected to boost the local economy after many businesses in the province were ordered to close last month.

Pattaya has officially opened up to domestic tourism, Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume told the Pattaya News, adding that the city will abide by disease control precautions and measures.

“We welcome everyone to the new NEO Pattaya. We are ready to welcome domestic tourists. Many domestic tourists have already returned and visited Koh Larn.”

With Thailand’s vaccination plan expected to roll out this month, Deputy Minister of Public Health Sathit Pitutecha says officials should look into bringing foreign tourists back to Pattaya. He adds that strong health measures and precautions have been implemented in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi, provinces that were previously classified as high risk areas under maximum control during the height of the recent wave of coronavirus infections.

Schools, entertainment venues, gyms, pools among others were allowed to reopen yesterday. Travel restrictions for people entering the province were also lifted.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

