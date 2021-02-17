Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic | The Thaiger

Thailand
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
With many have lost their jobs over the past year due to the pandemic, some Thais have been earning an income by posting sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves on the social media platform OnlyFans, despite pornography being illegal in Thailand.
To view the content, “fans” pay for a monthly subscription. OnlyFans takes a 20% cut and the rest goes to the content creator. Apparently, people can make a lot of money. For one man in Thailand, who spoke to the Bangkok Post, he decided to post adult content on OnlyFans to help pay off his 700,000 baht. In a month, he earned 30,000 baht from subscriptions.
Concerned about the potential legal repercussions, he decided to stop posting the X-rated content and started a juice business. But the business didn’t do as well as he hoped and he started posting again on OnlyFans.
“From October onward, I earned around 200,000 baht a month just by posting nude photos… If I can keep my account at the top of the national rankings, I think I could pay all of my debt within three months.”
A 34 year old man T-shirt shop owner at the Chatuchak market says he started posting on OnlyFans because he needed the money. He’s been running the T-shirt the shop for the past 14 years, but with no tourists visiting the market during the pandemic, the shop owner struggled to stay in business.
“I’ve used almost all my savings to keep this shop alive. What else could I do, if I didn’t turn to OnlyFans?”
Under Thai law, publishing what’s considered “obscene” content online carries a punishment of up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht. The OnlyFans content creators in Thailand are at risk of being prosecuted, according to Natchapol Jittirat, who is a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Law.
“According to Section 4 of the Penal Code of Thailand on Jurisdiction, if it’s uploaded inside the Kingdom of Thailand, Thai courts have the power to enforce the Computer Crime Act.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Thailand is targeting a specific group of tourists. The rich. 70 foreign tourists are set to arrive on Sunday and a government spokesperson says they’ll be the first to undergo “villa quarantine.” They’ll spend their mandatory quarantine at a luxury resort in Phuket.
The group of 70 visitors from Brazil, Canada, France, Denmark, Ukraine and the United States are all rich, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin. The group has been travelling together in a “bubble” and are flying to Thailand on a chartered aircraft from Indonesia.
For the first 5 days of their 14 day quarantine period, the tourists will stay in their rooms at the Sri Panwa Hotel in Phuket. For the rest of their stay, the visitors can use the facilities throughout the resort.
The Thai government approved the “villa quarantine” measure last year, but this is the first time tourists are undergoing the luxurious quarantine.
“If villa quarantine is successfully implemented, meaning there will not be a Covid-19 case, or infection can be effectively controlled, we will be a tourist destination in the new era.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Turbulence ahead for Thailand’s aviation industry | VIDEO
When the airlines, in particular, were asking the government to put their hands in their pockets for some relief funding in August last year, it was genuinely thought that international tourists would be coming back for the high season in December and January. At the very least local tourists and expats would head back to the skies over the traditional holiday break. And surely the Chinese would be back for Chinese New Year?
As we know now, none of that happened. A resurge in cases started just south of Bangkok on December 20 last year, just before Christmas, kicking off another round of restrictions, pretty much killing off any possibility of a high season ‘bump’ for the tourist industry. Airlines slashed flights from their schedule, and hotels, which had dusted off their reception desks for the surge of tourists, shut their doors again.
Domestically, the hotel business saw 6 million room nights in the government’s latest stimulus campaign fully redeemed. But the air ticket quota of 2 million seats still has over 1.3 million seats unused. Local tourists mostly skipped flights and opted for destinations within driving distance of their homes.
As for international tourism… well that still seems months or years away, even now.
Thailand
Park rangers inspect the controversial Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo after criticism
Photos of malnourished animals kept at zoo just southeast of Bangkok spread online and prompted an inspection by national park rangers. The Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan has long been heavily criticised by animal rights activists and was called a “hell on Earth for animals” by PETA, or the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
The zoo is home to monkeys, African cows, bears, tigers and thousands of crocodiles. It open in 1950 and is Thailand’s first crocodile farm. It recently filed for bankruptcy. Coconuts Bangkok says the zoo shrugged off complaints of poor conditions and allegations of animal abuse for many years.
National park rangers who inspected the zoo say everything was “normal,” according to Thai Visa. The owner of the zoo, Uthen Yangprphakorn, told Thai media reporters that the animals are well cared for. Sometimes the crocodiles kill each other, it’s normal, he told Thai media.
Video footage by PETA show what they call “deteriorating conditions” at the zoo, including a bear repeatedly pushing against the wall of the pen. They say the bear pushed against the wall so much that the paint wore off.
“This kind of neurotic, abnormal behaviour is common among captive animals, who are denied everything that’s natural and important to them.”
Edwin Wiek, founder of the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, recently visited the zoo and told Thai Visa that he was “appalled” by the conditions.
“I visited this zoo a few weeks ago and was appalled by the condition almost all the animals were in… Malnutrition is the main problem at the moment, but the living quarters are way below any acceptable standard.”
L.F.
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Luckily I don’t have any sort of credit cards.
Toby Andrews
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 5:16 pm
Tragic, Thais are now reduced to showing their bare bums on the Internet to earn a living, still they deserve to.
I hope there are a few Phuket taxi drivers among them.
.
.
lol
Gosport
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 5:16 pm
New scam?