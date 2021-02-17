Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic | The Thaiger

With many have lost their jobs over the past year due to the pandemic, some Thais have been earning an income by posting sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves on the social media platform OnlyFans, despite pornography being illegal in Thailand.

To view the content, “fans” pay for a monthly subscription. OnlyFans takes a 20% cut and the rest goes to the content creator. Apparently, people can make a lot of money. For one man in Thailand, who spoke to the Bangkok Post, he decided to post adult content on OnlyFans to help pay off his 700,000 baht. In a month, he earned 30,000 baht from subscriptions.

Concerned about the potential legal repercussions, he decided to stop posting the X-rated content and started a juice business. But the business didn’t do as well as he hoped and he started posting again on OnlyFans.

“From October onward, I earned around 200,000 baht a month just by posting nude photos… If I can keep my account at the top of the national rankings, I think I could pay all of my debt within three months.”

A 34 year old man T-shirt shop owner at the Chatuchak market says he started posting on OnlyFans because he needed the money. He’s been running the T-shirt the shop for the past 14 years, but with no tourists visiting the market during the pandemic, the shop owner struggled to stay in business.

“I’ve used almost all my savings to keep this shop alive. What else could I do, if I didn’t turn to OnlyFans?”

Under Thai law, publishing what’s considered “obscene” content online carries a punishment of up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht. The OnlyFans content creators in Thailand are at risk of being prosecuted, according to Natchapol Jittirat, who is a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Law.

“According to Section 4 of the Penal Code of Thailand on Jurisdiction, if it’s uploaded inside the Kingdom of Thailand, Thai courts have the power to enforce the Computer Crime Act.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.