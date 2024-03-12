True Corporation and AIS to review auction of key spectrum bands

Photo courtesy of Thanarak Khunton

True Corporation and Advanced Info Service (AIS), both leading mobile phone service operators, are gearing up to review a draft concerning the auction of three key spectrum bands, 850 megahertz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz. The draft is set to be completed by National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) by June.

The impetus behind this action is to secure sufficient spectrum portfolio for enhancing customer service and to pave the way for 6G service, despite the current bandwidth being able to serve operations for another two years. The three spectrums, currently held by National Telecom (NT), will become available in September 2025 when NT’s usage rights expire.

The importance of a clear auction roadmap for the three spectrum bands was emphasised by Manat Manavutiveth, True Corporation’s Chief Executive, who pointed out that it is crucial for telecom operators to create strategies to meet customer data usage demands. He further suggested that the reallocation conditions for the three spectrum bands should be finalised before NT’s usage rights terminate.

Manat also highlighted the financial strain experienced by major telecom operators following the expensive auctions of 4G and 5G licences in recent years, noting that winning bids in Thailand are higher than in other countries. These high costs, combined with the obligation to expand network coverage, adds to the strain. He added that the upcoming auction should not put excessive burden on operators, given the importance of mobile phone services in daily life.

AIS Chief Executive, Somchai Lertsutiwong, stated that telecom operators must seize all opportunities to provide competitive, high-quality services. Regarding the planned auction, Somchai noted that AIS’s decision to participate would be influenced by three factors: the cost of acquiring usage rights, the company’s commitment to improving operations, and a competitive strategy to maintain AIS’s market-leading position.

Somchai confirmed that AIS’s current bandwidth would suffice for at least two more years. However, he stressed the importance of closely following NBTC’s auction or reallocation plans, as spectrum is essential for providing innovative services to customers.

Focus on the 3500MHz band

NBTC Commissioner, Somphop Purivigraipong, who is responsible for telecom affairs, revealed that a subcommittee is currently drafting a spectrum management roadmap to address the three spectrum ranges and the 3500MHz band, expected to be released by June. Meanwhile, NT has been asked to provide an operational plan following the expiration of their usage rights for the three bands.

Somphop agreed that the upcoming auction should not impose an undue financial burden on bidders, to prevent costs being passed on to consumers. He revealed that the NBTC office plans to hold two separate focus group discussions after the draft is completed, with the aim of completing the auction or reallocation process before September 2025. He personally believes that the 3500MHz band holds greater appeal for operators due to its market demand and potential usage in promoting private 5G networks for vertical industries, reported Bangkok Post.