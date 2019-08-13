Treasury department plans new lease of life for disused buildings | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Treasury department plans new lease of life for disused buildings

The Treasury Department is considering leasing out older and disused buildings for commercial development if the lessee pledges to preserve their historical, architectural or cultural value.

The department’s director general, Amnuay Preemonwong, says it would be a better option than seeing them abandoned and becoming increasingly dilapidated causing health and safety risks to neighbours. But the proposal will not apply to buildings formally registered as historic sites.

The department has about 200 such buildings around the country in its inventory, all signed over by state agencies. Amnuay said some buildings in Ayutthaya could be turned into boutique hotels or leased out for movie shoots.

Amonrat Klampob, the department’s adviser on real estate development, said 60 of these buildings could be redeveloped now, 21 of them in Bangkok.

“The lessee would have to collaborate with the department on plans to preserve their inherent value.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Business

Thai advertisers deserting Print, but love Cinema and Transit ads

August 13, 2019

Thai businesses are shunning newspapers and magazines for advertising, but still support cinema advertising and ‘transit’ media.

Newspaper advertising spend dropped nearly 28%. Magazine spending wasn’t far behind dropping nearly 25%, year on year.

Thailand’s advertising spend dropped 0.42% year on year in July to about 9.143 billion baht, according to Nielsen media report. The report says that only cinema, in-store, and transit media showed growth.

Cinema advertising posted the highest growth in advertising spending in July at 55.9% to 979 million baht, up from 628 million baht earned in July last year. Meanwhile, ad spending on in-store media jumped 8.8 % to 99 million baht, up from 91 million baht. Ad spending on transit media (like BTS and MRT stations and trains) also increased slightly by 1.20% to 504 million baht in July this year, up from 498 million baht in 2018.

Newspapers still suffered the biggest slump in ad spending, down 27.7% to 400 million baht from 553 million a year ago. Ad spending on magazines also fell significantly by 24.8% from 101 million baht to 76 million baht.

Ad spending on terrestrial and digital TVs dropped 3.33% in July this year, Cable and satellite TVs also saw a 3.5% drop, radio advertising only dropped 1.44% while outdoor media followed the same trend, dipping a minor 0.34%.

Advertising spending in the first seven months of 2019 continued to fall, going down to 59.861 billion baht from 60.920 billion baht.

SOURCE: The Nation

ASEAN

Air Asia celebrates ASEAN Day with a special Airbus A320

August 13, 2019

AirAsia introduced a ‘Sustainable ASEAN’ colour-scheme on a new Airbus A320 to mark ASEAN Day celebrations last week. Thailand is the Chair for ASEAN, the ten country south east asian trading bloc, for 2019.

Alongside the ASEAN Chairmanship logo, the livery features the best of ASEAN tourism icons, helping to advance and support AirAsia’s sustainability partnership with ASEAN nations and its mission to create a globally recognised ASEAN brand.

The launch event was attended by ASEAN deputy secretary-general AKP Mochtan, Ministry of Tourism and Sports Thailand Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu and Ministry of Transport Thailand, Chaiwat Thongkamkoon, along with AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said, “As a truly ASEAN airline, we’re thrilled to showcase what makes our home special on one of our aircraft and to reiterate our ongoing commitment to sustainability.”

AirAsia’s sustainability efforts include guest education, carbon reduction and waste management through AirAsia’s philanthropic arm AirAsia Foundation.

SOURCE: Air Asia

Business

AMLO warns about fake investment certificate

August 13, 2019

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) Acting Secretary General is warning that there has been a group creating fake English certificates, claiming that it comes from the AMLO and being sold to foreign companies.

The scammers would approach the foreign companies that expect to invest in Thailand and tell them that they need the certificate from AMLO. So far, there’s already a case reported to police and the foreign company transferred a ‘custom fee’ to the gang of 9,960 US dollars.

Maj. Gen. Preecha from the AMLO made it clear that the AMLO has never had this policy to collect a custom fee, and don’t issue a certificate like this for foreign companies investing in Thailand.

The AMLO has already reported the matter to the police and wants to warn people not to fall for the costly scam. They ask if anyone has been approached, has questions or any clues about the case, please contact the AMLO hotline at 1710 or visit www.amlo.go.th

SOURCE: MCOT

