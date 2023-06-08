TKC partners with European firms for Thai smart city and building projects
Turnkey Communication Services (TKC), a digital solutions provider listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, has announced a partnership with three European tech companies to develop smart buildings and smart cities in Thailand. This collaboration supports the Thai government’s digital transformation roadmap and aims to deliver integrated solutions for people flow management systems, using 3D sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. The smart city development market in Thailand is estimated to be worth 20 billion baht this year.
The European partners include Swiss 3D passenger flow management system provider Xovis AG, Norwegian software house IMAS AS Group, which specialises in sensors and people counting, and Swedish AI and machine learning analytics platform provider Bumbee Labs. The collaboration will build on TKC’s previous smart development of three Thai airports, which were worth 300 million baht.
TKC’s chief executive and managing director, Sayam Tiewtranon, said that smart buildings and smart cities are central to Thailand’s development in line with the digital transformation trend. He also highlighted the potential for digital infrastructure investment and digital solution demand in the post-pandemic market. He added “The core competency of the partnership is that it could provide tailored solutions serving a variety of demands for smart buildings and smart cities.”
Rupert Paris, chief executive of Xovis, said the firm provides tailored platforms for passenger flow management services in airports, consisting of 3D intelligent sensors and software designed specifically for the management to count the flow of passengers. The systems have been successfully installed in 110 airports around the world.
Staffan Liljestrand, the founder of Bumbee Labs, said smart building and smart city development have high potential in Thailand as the country envisions itself as being a high value added, sustainable and green economy as set out in the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan. Thailand also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20-25% by 2030, reports Bangkok Post.
