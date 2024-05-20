Thailand’s future depends on nurturing innovative talent

Picture courtesy of lil artsy from pexels.com

Thailand’s future hinges on becoming a dynamic centre of innovative talent and progress. The pivotal element in realising this vision lies in securing the right talent—those who bring ideas to life and spearhead transformative change.

Throughout a lengthy career, it has been evident that exceptional talents do not merely meet expectations, they redefine them. Good performers play their roles well, but it is the exceptional ones who change the game. These individuals challenge the status quo, embrace new concepts, and lead exciting projects, paving the way for the Thailand of tomorrow.

True innovators can be identified by certain key traits. They exhibit boundless curiosity, constantly questioning, exploring, and seeking to understand more about their surroundings. This curiosity not only fills knowledge gaps but also sparks innovative ideas.

Resilience is another hallmark of great talent. Such individuals do not just handle challenges, they welcome them. They continuously learn and adapt, keeping themselves at the forefront and driving the country forward.

Persistence through difficulties is also crucial. The path to innovation is seldom smooth, but the best talents possess the grit to overcome obstacles and use them as stepping stones to greater achievements.

Moreover, mastering adaptability is essential. In an ever-changing world, top talents thrive on change. They adjust and pivot as needed, ensuring they remain relevant and impactful.

Leaders’ role

Creating a hub of talent requires a collective effort within an organisation. Leaders play a critical role in fostering an environment that supports open dialogue, honest feedback, and strong mentorship. Such an atmosphere enables potential stars to shine.

Committing to enhancing skills in Thailand involves robust talent identification programmes that include behavioural assessments, leadership potential evaluations, and comprehensive feedback mechanisms. These tools help discover and polish hidden gems.

Once identified, nurturing these talents is crucial. Providing opportunities for growth, mentorship, and challenging projects empowers them to expand their skills and realise their full potential. Investing in their growth not only transforms them but also propels the entire nation towards a more prosperous future.

Talent management goes beyond spotting top performers. It involves finding individuals with the drive, adaptability, and spirit necessary to effect real change. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and support, Thailand can unlock its full potential and establish itself as a beacon of innovation on the global stage.

Chief Capability Officer, Arinya Talerngsri, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC, Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre, is dedicated to transforming education to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. She can be reached at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or via her LinkedIn profile, reported Bangkok Post.