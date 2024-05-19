Thai PM introduces indigo fabric to top Italian fashion houses

Picture courtesy of Government House

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has introduced Thai indigenous indigo-dyed fabric to leading Italian fashion ateliers as part of the government’s initiative to boost fashion commerce and trade exchanges with Italy.

Currently on an official visit to Italy until May 21, the 62 year old prime minister met with fashion heavyweights Zegna and Loro Piana, and engaged in discussions with the National Chamber of Italian Fashion. During his visit to Lombardy, he sought investments in clean energy.

Srettha kicked off his tour at the Zegna fashion house in Valdilana, known for its high-quality woollen, cashmere, and cotton products. Zegna supplies fabrics to other prominent fashion brands and has a store at the Siam Paragon shopping complex in Thailand, with plans to open more branches. Understanding the Thai market, Zegna has established commercial ties with the country.

The prime minister offered Zegna a sample of the indigo-dyed fabric from Sakon Nakhon, hoping to pique the company’s interest in exploring the fabric’s potential as a base material for their fashion creations. This fabric, promoted by projects initiated by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, holds significant historical value in Sakon Nakhon, said PM Srettha.

“Zegna plans to visit Thailand in two weeks.”

He also met with executives from Loro Piana, another renowned Italian clothing and textile specialist with a profitable shop in Thailand. The company expressed interest in incorporating Thai products such as wickerwork into their bag designs and potentially using indigo fabric in future clothing collections.

PM Srettha’s discussions extended to Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (National Chamber of Italian Fashion), which supports Italian fashion. They considered initiatives to bring Thai students to fashion schools in Milan and discussed the possibility of hosting high-profile fashion shows and exhibitions in Thailand, showcasing works from emerging Italian designers, reported Bangkok Post.

In Lombardy, the prime minister also met with Attilio Fontana, president of the region known for its agricultural products, electronics, and automobiles. The Thai government is drafting a plan to attract Italian investors through tax incentives, said the Thai PM

“The chamber and fashion brands work closely together and we’re exploring opportunities for greater collaboration between Thailand and Italy in the fashion industry.”