Thai government preps digital wallet scheme for 50 million citizens

Picture courtesy of prachachat

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) is getting ready to support the government’s digital wallet scheme, aimed at benefiting 50 million Thai citizens.

Under the direction of Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) will monitor the security of the 500-billion-baht (US$13.4 million) digital initiative. Simultaneously, the Digital Government Agency (DGA) will take charge of digital ID registration.

The digital wallet scheme is a significant programme of the Pheu Thai Party, involving the distribution of 10,000 baht (US$270) to 50 million Thais. The DGA aims to facilitate the creation of digital IDs through its Tang Rat super-app, which has been downloaded over 1.2 million times. The app offers 149 state services, primarily focused on providing information and enabling users to verify their eligibility for government services.

However, the DGA has not yet clarified how the app will be adapted to support payments through the digital wallet. Currently, Tang Rat only facilitates QR code payments.

In terms of identity verification, Tang Rat’s digital ID system is connected to the Interior Ministry database, mirroring the approach of the ThaID app from the Provincial Administration Department. Users who have already authenticated their identities with ThaID can use the same ID to register with Tang Rat without the need for further verification.

NCSA’s secretary-general, AVM Amorn Chomchoey, disclosed that the agency is collaborating with DGA to support the digital wallet scheme. Security measures are being discussed, including design, threat model and risk assessment, secure coding, smart contract auditing, and usage monitoring. Measures are also being taken to prevent the creation of fraudulent apps.

Meanwhile, Chitsata Sriprasertsuk, deputy executive director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), predicts that digital IDs will increasingly be used to access government e-services due to their convenience. The ETDA is ensuring that the digital ID service is in line with international standards.

Digital wallet

Out of 3,830 government services, 2,376 have the potential to be transformed into e-services. Already, 1,626 services from 115 different agencies have been developed into e-services. The National Digital Economy and Society Committee aims to have 50% of government e-services integrated with the digital ID system by 2024, with a target of complete integration by 2025, reported Bangkok Post.

Wisit Wisitsora-at, DES ministry’s permanent secretary, stated that the ministry’s priority is to integrate government services with digital ID and verification to allow Thais to access government e-services. Multiple government agencies, including the popular ThaID app with over 13 million registrants, are providing state digital ID services. Digital IDs’ future will not only be about verifying the registrant’s identification but also highlighting their qualities, according to Wisit.