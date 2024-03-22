Unveiling Thailand’s cultural heritage through mini-dramas

The Department of Commerce is encouraging business owners to utilise mini-dramas as a means of enhancing the global market’s awareness of the nation’s cultural heritage, traditions, and tourism opportunities.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai recently introduced actors to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, demonstrating the government’s commitment to promoting local products worldwide through the Y-Yuri Series.

The department teamed up with well-known actors Pakphoom “Mile” Romsaithong and Nattawin “Apo” Wattanakitipat from B On Cloud Company, along with Rebecca “Becky” Patricia Armstrong and Sarocha “Freen” Chankimha from Idol Factory Co Ltd. They integrated community products into the films Shine featuring Mile and Apo, and Pin Phak starring Freen and Becky.

Filmed in the northern and northeastern regions of the country, these films highlight local cultural elements such as clothing and cuisine, as well as tourist attractions. According to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the market value of Y content series in 2023 reached nearly one billion baht, encompassing 45 content operators and 67 stories. The ministry hosted 69 business-matching events, generating a total value of 8.4 billion baht.

In addition to the direct market value created by the Y-Yuri series, showcasing local products in films and series could indirectly increase demand for Thai products and services, thus adding further economic value. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the DITP, directed commercial counsellors posted overseas to seek opportunities for Thai exports in their respective locations.

Nunnaphas Ngamman, Thai Trade Centre director in Xiamen, China, noted the potential to enhance soft power in the Chinese market through mini-dramas that depict Thai culture, tradition, and tourist spots. According to Nunnaphas, China’s online mini-drama market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Data from iiMedia Research, a market consultancy, indicates that the mini-drama market in China rose by 268% year-on-year in 2023 to 37.4 billion yuan (US$5.2 billion). Projections suggest that this figure could reach nearly 100 billion yuan by 2027.