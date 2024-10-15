Thai execs ‘gen’-erate buzz, placing big bets on AI for success

Picture courtesy of LinkenIn

In a bold business move, executives in Thailand are betting big on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), catapulting it to the top of their corporate agendas, reveals a sizzling study by global CRM giant Salesforce.

Amidst economic turbulence, Siddharth Rastogi, Salesforce’s vice-president for the ASEAN, insists it will work.

Advertisements

“We’ve got the magic mix for AI adoption, thanks to the nation’s hefty investments in AI infrastructure via the Thailand National AI Strategy and a booming interest from Thai companies keen to jump on the tech train.”

Salesforce’s deep dive, conducted in a lightning-fast online survey from July 22-24, tapped into the insights of 225 bigwig leaders from Thailand’s top-tier businesses. A whopping 84% labelled GenAI a top business priority, deeming it vital for their triumph over the next three years.

Rastogi sees a future gleaming with AI autonomy in the Land of Smiles.

“Our research shows execs are champing at the bit to trust AI with autonomous tasks. Every single one pledged to offload at least one task to AI alone within three years.”

Thitirat Tongtavorn, waving the flag as Salesforce Thailand’s country leader, revealed that 58% of those in the know already have a clear GenAI game plan, with another 38% in the throes of strategy development.

Advertisements

Driving the GenAI surge are three main motives: sky-high customer cravings for faster, tailored experiences (44%), workforce clamour for GenAI tools (44%), and a keen urge to unleash innovative experiences for customers and employees alike (41%).

However, it’s not all smooth sailing. A staggering 96% of executives admit roadblocks on the GenAI journey. Top concerns? GenAI’s shaky accuracy (29%), limited skill-building opportunities (29%), dodgy use of incomplete data to train AI models (28%), and looming threats to data privacy and security (28%), reported Bangkok Post.

This electrifying report highlights GenAI’s game-changing potential for Thai businesses, while also shining a spotlight on the hurdles that need clearing to unleash its full power.