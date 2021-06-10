Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park

Sponsored Article

Looking for guidance in starting a business in Thailand? Look no further than the TDPK Startup Booster Program. This one-of-a-kind startup package is tailor-made to help you kick start your business journey in SE Asia.

Not yet in Thailand? Don’t worry as you don’t even need to be in the country to take advantage of this program. Wherever you are in the world right now, TDPK will accept applications from anyone with a great idea for a business based in Thailand. Through a successful application, you’ll be granted a 1-year Smart Visa endorsement that massively improves your chances of gaining approval by Thai immigration, helping you to get into Thailand that bit easier and quicker. Covid can’t slow you down!

All you need to do is sign up for the program with your business plan (Click HERE to apply), once approval is granted to join the TDPK Startup Booster Program, a document will be provided that acts as your 1-year smart visa endorsement. Once you have this, just apply for a smart visa at the Thai embassy in your home country. Once approved, you’re free to enter Thailand with a ready-made visa, granting you a year’s access to live and work. This is valid right now – not after Covid, or next year, but right now!

Already in Thailand? Even easier, you can just enroll straight onto the program without having to worry about getting into the country. And you’re still entitled to the 1-year smart visa.

Complete startup ecosystem all under one roof

True Digital Park (TDPK) is the first in Thailand to feature an entire startup ecosystem all under 1 roof, making it the largest startup destination in ASEAN and the happening place for urbanites in the digital era. The company focuses on obtaining the latest knowledge and skills required by organisations and the labour market 4.0 era. With their extensive relationship network and partners, TDPK guarantees you will be part of a community of founders and like-minded individuals. If you are seeking mentorship for your business, along with new strategies, skills, and suggestions, they have it all neatly arranged in this stunning co-working space. Things like a lean startup approach, digital marketing, market validation, Thai startup/legal documents, valuation and negotiation skills, pitching, and presentation are just a few areas in which they can help you.

Once you join TDPK, you will be privy to impactful classes that are designed to motivate and provide skills to help you with your business. By offering classes that focus on in-depth knowledge of various digital technologies, including software, programming, basic business techniques, digital marketing platforms, your company’s personnel will be prepared for the future labour market in the new economic era. Such an enhancement of skills is obtainable through their partnerships with Alibaba Cloud Thailand, AWS (Thailand), Cisco, Google Thailand, Huawei Cloud Thailand, Microsoft (Thailand), Mitsubishi, and others.

Networking, mentoring and so much more

Each startup booster batch offers classes focusing on the necessary business skills you may need and affords the opportunity to join a variety of talks. Networking events, mentoring sessions, are also included in your membership as well as monthly performance reviews from the TDPK team to help you optimise and motivate your business strategies. Furthermore, you will get the chance to meet with leading VCs for 1 to 1 mentorship, which could lead to funding or other business opportunities. Investors, tech giants, business experts, and other startups will also be waiting for you once you sign up. And, TDPK offers a platform to pitch and showcase your business ideas, products, or services.

By signing up, you will also gain access to state-of-the-art event venues in Bangkok for upskill workshops, networking events, press conferences, meetings, and tech conferences. The Sukhumvit area in Bangkok is known for its popularity among foreigners and businesses, which is why the central location of the TDPK building is perfect for hosting your business meetings.

Give your startup the start it deserves

You may be wondering what all of this costs? And, you may be surprised that the entire package can be obtained for just 90,000 THB / 2,900 USD per year- a steal when it comes to the unparalleled advice and support that TDPK can offer. Just the networking and relationships alone can impact your startup for years to come. TDPK is ready to help you join the rankings of some of the most successful startups in Thailand and beyond. So what are you waiting for? Oh, and did we mention there are pool tables!?

For more information and to register your interest, visit the True Digital Park website or email incubator@truedigitalpark.com.

