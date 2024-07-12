Pink Line monorail to boost traffic to Mueang Thong Thani

Image courtesy of Alstom

Bangkok Land, a publicly traded company, anticipates that the Pink Line monorail will boost traffic and increase the occupancy rate of its exhibitions to 70% within five years.

Chief Executive of Bangkok Land and operator of Impact Exhibition Management, Paul Kanjanapas reported that in the first half of the year, the company’s food, retail, and exhibition sectors met their growth targets.

According to Kanjanapas, this year, Impact Arena has successfully attracted several concerts, events, and incentive meetings, particularly from China and India. He eagerly waits to see how the new monorail line will affect his business in the upcoming year.

“Next year, we will see how the arrival of the Pink Line transforms our business.”

Bangkok Land has invested 1.67 billion baht in the Pink Line extension, accounting for roughly half of the total investment in the project, which is expected to be completed in the latter half of 2025.

The extension will include two stations, one in front of Impact Challenger Hall 1 and another near the lakeside and Impact Forum.

The company has allocated more than 195 million baht to redevelop spaces to support these stations, including constructing a sky entrance and a new lobby for Challenger Hall 1, as well as adding new restaurants and co-working spaces.

Kanjanapas mentioned that the previously underutilised Hall 4 at Impact Forum would benefit from the second station’s proximity and could host more events.

“We’ve started revising our strategy in pitching for events from both private and government sectors by highlighting our new public transport.”

In the coming months, Impact will unveil a new Grab service centre to enhance transport options for visitors. Kanjanapas added that the ride-hailing centre will also enable local restaurants in Mueang Thong Thani to offer promotions to exhibitors.

Currently, Impact’s occupancy rate stands at 50%, but the company aims to increase this to 70% within five years, driven mainly by the Pink Line extension. Project development around the lakeside area of Mueang Thong Thani will be a key focus, Kanjanapas stated.

Several private hospitals have shown interest in purchasing land plots in this zone, while Silpakorn University is looking to expand its campus to an adjacent plot. Bangkok Land is also planning a new five-star hotel as part of a mixed-use development project located by the lake, reported Bangkok Post.