Computer technician attacked with key in Pattaya street incident

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A computer repair technician narrowly avoided serious injury after a street altercation in Pattaya on Wednesday, July 10. The incident unfolded around 12.20pm in front of a hardware store on Soi Bunsamphan 9, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. The attacker accused the victim of interacting with his wife.

Sawang Boriboon rescue workers arrived quickly, finding 23 year old Wiwatthanasak Srithong with a severe wound near his left eye inflicted by a metal key. Wiwatthanasak was immediately transported to Bang Lamung Hospital for medical attention.

The victim recounted that he was on his motorcycle with his employer, heading to open their computer repair shop, when a Thai man, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, tried to cut them off. Wiwatthanasak, unfamiliar with the stranger, opted to continue driving without engaging. However, the situation escalated as they neared the hardware store, where a reversing car forced them to slow down.

Taking advantage of the slowdown, the attacker pulled up beside Wiwatthanasak’s motorcycle and accused him of conversing with his wife. The man repeated the accusation multiple times before striking Wiwatthanasak in the face with a key.

Wiwatthanasak attempted to defend himself, but the assailant managed to flee the scene on his motorcycle. Before leaving, the attacker threatened to shoot Wiwatthanasak if he continued to speak to his wife. Wiwatthanasak firmly denied having spoken to the woman, explaining that she had tried to borrow money from him.

CCTV footage captured the entire incident, showing the assailant chasing Wiwatthanasak on his motorcycle and repeatedly punching him before escaping.

Pattaya police advised Wiwatthanasak to obtain a medical report and file a formal complaint. Police have identified a potential suspect based on the motorcycle’s registration plate and expect to apprehend him soon to face legal consequences, reported Pattaya News.

