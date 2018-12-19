Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon
The King Power Mahanakhon Building in Bangkok, Thailand’s tallest, will have the world’s first Orient Express Hotel. At 78 storeys high, the Mahanakhon Building is currently the tallest building in Bangkok, pushing the slightly shorter Baiyoke Tower into second place.
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Group, said they spent over 100 million baht on the new hotel.
The new AccorHotels luxury brand is set to open its doors in the first quarter of 2019 and is aiming at the top end of the traveling market.
“The Orient Express brand has been reinvented for the future, with a vision to build a collection of prestigious hotels, steeped in tradition, myth and adventure”, said Aiyawatt.
Accor acquired a 50% stake in Orient Express from French national rail company SNCF Group back in October 2017, with the intention of reviving the brand. The hotel company, now known as Belmond, used the Orient Express brand until 2014, but the company rebranded its hotels after its licensing deal with SNCF expired.
The Orient Express MahaNakhon Bangkok will include 154 rooms, including nine suites and two penthouses. Amenities will include an outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, and an Orient Express Spa by Guerlain.
On the second floor, guests will be able to dine at Mott 32, a Cantonese restaurant and cocktail bar named after 32 Mott Street, the site of New York City’s first Chinese convenience store.
The fifth floor will house Mahanathi by David Thompson, the latest venture from the Australian-born chef. Known for his expertise in Thai cuisine, Thompson was most recently affiliated with Michelin-starred restaurant Nahm in Bangkok.
Guests will also have access to the building’s MahaNakhon SkyWalk observation deck on the 74th, 75th and 78th floors, as well a rooftop restaurant and bar on the 76th floor with sweeping views of Bangkok.
Bangkok
Political parties throwing extravagant dinners to raise election funds
The pro-Junta Palang Pracharat political party is expecting to raise 600 million baht from a grand fund-raising dinner named “One Thailand”. The event will be held tonight at Muang Thong Thanee in Bangkok.
The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) appears to be winning over business leaders and the elite after selling most of the tables for tonight’s event.
The event will feature 200 Chinese-style dinner tables accommodating ten people each with a price tag of three million baht per table.
Highlight of the evening will be a speech by deputy party leader Suvit Maesincee, to be accompanied by entertainment featuring musicians John Nuevo and early 2000’s Thai pop-princess Tata Young.
Natthapol Teepsuwan, another deputy leader, says some of the guests paid more than three million baht for each table as the law has set a donation limit of five million baht for an individual donor and 10 million baht for a corporate donor.
After the fund-raising dinner, he said the party would check the qualifications of the donors whether they meet legal conditions, adding that the process would take about week after which the party would report to the Election Commission about the donations received and expenses incurred from the event.
Meanwhile, the Ruam Palang Prachachart Thai (ACT) party held a fund-raising gala dinner at the Queen Sirikit national convention centre last night raising approximately 240 million baht. There were, altogether 240 tables, each costing one million baht.
The event was attended by party leader M.R. Chatumongol Sonakul, party founder and de facto leader Suthep Thuagsuban plus key members and guests from the Palang Pracharat, Democrat and Chart Pattana parties.
In his ddress, Suthep outlined the party’s seven ideologies which include loyalty toward the Monarchy, major national reform, the sufficiency economy and people’s participation in politics.
A spokesman for the Democrat Party, Thana Chirawinit, said they are preparing to host their own event. The Pheu Thai Party is also said to be planning to host a banquet.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Three Russians detained in Thailand at the request of the US
Three Russian citizens have been detained in Thailand at the request of the United States in the last three years, head of the Consulate Department of the Russian Embassy in Thailand, Vladimir Pronin told reporters yesterday.
“Only in the last three years, three Russians have been detained in Thailand at the US’ request, two of them – in 2018,” he stressed.
“In all three cases, the US has accused them of alleged cybercrimes: hacking, stealing or laundering money via the Internet.”
The diplomat added that the verdict concerning the extradition of Russian citizen Dmitry Ukrainsky, who had been sentenced to ten years of prison in Thailand on money laundering charges, to the US, will be announced on February 20, 2019.
SOURCE: Tass.com
Bangkok
British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room
PHOTO: Facebook/Luke Ramage
Police in Thailand are investigating the death of a British tourist in Bangkok, according to the British Foreign Office.
The man has been identified by grieving friends. According to Sky News, Luke Ramage had only just arrived at his hotel when he was found unresponsive on his bed by a receptionist.
Mr Ramage, from the town of Consett in County Durham and worked for a cleaning company, arrived in Thailand on December 14.
He checked in at Dubai International airport in the early hours and touched down in Bangkok later in the day, with his last recorded activity at the Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park.
The 31 year old was staying at the nearby Bavana Hotel, which is a short walk away, but had not unpacked his luggage when he was found and the room safe was left open.
The British Foreign Office says,”Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Thailand.
“We continue to do all they can for them, and remain in contact with the Thai authorities.”
Sky News reports that his final Facebook posts on December 14 featured a picture of him and his travelling companions along with the caption: “Lads on tour.”
SOURCE: Sky News
