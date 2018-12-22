Phuket’s most romantic dinner at Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket’s most romantic dinner at Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa
A Unique Experience – Amy Bensema
Looking for a memorable dining experience while in Phuket? Today, we had the chance to dine at Nakalay Beachfront Dining by Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa.
The dining experience offers up the chance to enjoy a unique romantic beachfront dinner in an idyllic setting. Perfect for couples seeking a romantic evening by the sea, Phuket’s Most Romantic Dinner.
Upon arrival, we were whisked away through the sprawling, verdant grounds of Thavorn BeachVillage Resort & Spa to an absolutely stunning location.
Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Nakalay Bay, we were escorted to a simple, yet elegant, private candle-lit beach cabana.
Made of bamboo and draped in flowing white linens, the beach cabana oozed romance.
The sound of the waves lapping against the shore, the beautiful cotton candy sunset skies and the unrivaled views across the bay of Patong truly created a charming, cozy setting.
The arrival of the welcome drink set the tone for the evening as guests settled in, relaxed and anticipated the scrumptious meal to come.
Phuket’s Most Romantic Dinner involves three courses. A fresh, crispy salad of assorted greens and vegetables served with a basket of bread begins the culinary journey. Judging by its freshness, it is easy to see that a lot of care has gone into the preparation of the food. The second course consists of the main meal and is based on menu choice – the Turf Side, the Surf Side or the Surf and Turf.
The heaping platter is absolutely tantalising and overflowing with choice cuts of meat which have been grilled to perfection, and succulent seafood specialities native to the region including Phuket lobster, and tender squid. There is enough variety on each of the set menus to really entice the palate and enjoy the diverse tastes. Dessert and a lush plate of sweet tropical fruits are served last, accompanied by perhaps another cocktail or strong aromatic coffee.
Each beach cabana is assigned a personal waiter or waitress who ensures all of the guests needs are met. Little touches like monitoring that water glasses are always full, rearranging the candles for more light, and a thorough explanation of each menu item really set the pace.
Phuket’s Most Romantic Dinner is of very high standard, and the exceptional service only adds to the already out-standing experience.
Overall, the Nakalay Beachfront Dining by Thavorn Village Beach Resort & Spa left us spoilt for choice.
The fantastic landscape of the location really adds to the romantic aura of the candle-lit private beach cabana and the thoughtfulness put into the destination dining experience is truly special.
Phuket’s Most Romantic Dinner features three set menus to choose from including the Turf Side, the Surf Side or the Surf and Turf menu. Each romantic dinner set is accompanied by a myriad of side choices including seafood cocktails, rustic baked potatoes, bread basket and sweet tropical fruits, most of which are native to Phuket.
For those looking to indulge in a bottle of wine, the nearby beach bar is sure to please with its outstanding wine list and variety of drinks & spirits to choose from.
Nakalay Beach Dining by Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa is excellent value for this type of unique, romantic dining experience in an exceptional beachside location.
For more information, please visit HERE.
Phuket
Two suspects arrested with drugs in Phuket
Police have arrested two suspects with 4,187 methamphetamine pills and 65.04 grams of crystal methamphetamine this week.
Police arrested 31 year old Sorrawit ‘Ball’ Singkornrat from Phuket and 22 year old Lalita ‘Aui’ Boonchadoo from Roi-et at a department store in Phuket Town.
Police seized the 4,187 methamphetamine pills and 65.04 grams of crystal methamphetamine after they arrested the two suspects who they alleged had kept drugs in the department store before selling to others.
Sorrawit admitted that he had bought drugs from a dealer in Chiang Rai. The drugs were then shipped to Phuket.
The pair have been taken to the Phuket City Police Station where they have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
Phuket
Pulp Fiction – Phuket tourism by numbers
by Bill Barnett
This week netizens have been captivated over a photo in the blogosphere proclaiming that “Phuket high-season was dead as a dodo.”
Excuse me as I digress for just a minute on the subject of dodo’s, which is clearly something I know nothing about, hence putting myself on par with the individual proclaiming the ‘end of days’ for Phuket, on a pictorial blogpost.
The dodo bird species according to most sources I read about is an extinct flightless bird, who gave birth to the term “dead as a dodo. Moving on, the bird was a character in Lewis Carroll’s iconic Adventures in Wonderland. Interesting (maybe), but please now follow me down the rabbit hole of fact versus fiction, and check out the state of Phuket’s tourism market.
Our most accurate benchmark of Phuket tourism remains the gateway international airport, and data is collected and reported by the AoT (Airports of Thailand). Oftentimes passenger numbers are inaccurately referred to as tourists, whereby in fact the term passengers include residents, business travelers, and often visitors transiting to Khao Lak, Krabi or elsewhere
Yet, the AoT data is relevant and is the best source of numbers for tourism that exists. There is not a direct method for counting the number of tourists traveling by private car or public transport to the island, but in the scheme of things, let’s consider that to be somewhat negligible in the day and age when everyone can fly.
Last year Phuket International Airport hosted a record number of passenger arrivals both on overseas and domestic flights exceeding 8.4 million. Putting 2018 into perspective, we have looked at latest actual numbers for January through October and factoring in current trends anticipate that full year 2018 will see close to 9.0 million passenger arrivals. This would be an 8% increase in year-on-year traffic. and not bad. considering the impact of the mid-year boat sinking episode. Good news, Phuket is far from dead.
There is little doubt that there was an impact of the Phoenix disaster on the Chinese market. The first six months of the year was a burner and things turned challenging in the third and fourth quarters. But for clarity, the bottom did not fall out of the market.
Passenger arrivals for the period of July through October registered a 1.3% cumulative fall compared to the same period last year. As the episode went through the cycle, each succeeding month saw an easing of the impact. Looking at the larger picture, domestic arrivals decreased 5.2% but international arrivals grew by 2.4%. during the four-month period. For those looking at disaster scenarios, is a 1.3% drop the end of the world? I think not.
In all fairness, the China story still has other moving parts such as the depreciation of the currency against the Thai baht, and rising competition of other destinations such as nearby Vietnam. One macro factor that drives the metrics remains the domestic arrival basket, as passengers who come via Bangkok or other Thai airports into Phuket are counted as into the domestic category and many of these are not Mainland Chinese so perhaps there is a need for concern is on other feeders of Phuket tourism such as Europe and Australia.
Mono tourism continues to be an ongoing issue and looking at year-to-date international arrivals in the first 10 months of this year, China stands at 43.4% and Russia at 11.6%, so over half the overseas profile is two markets. Going down the line in order of numbers comes Australia, Korea, Malaysia, U.K and Germany. Clearly anyone who runs a business understands the importance of diversifying the base and creating less dependence on these two segments. Phuket’s epic rise over the past decade has come at a cost of diversity, but similar stories can be seen in trends across Asia’s other leisure destinations.
Before I close out the tourism shop talk I did take time to check out new data from STR who are the leading authority on hotel market performance and there is some cause for concern on this front. Key metrics for hotels remain occupancy, average rate and RevPAR (revenue per available room).
STR’s numbers reveal the first six months of the year were strong but the numbers fell in July to October. The impact of the China incident was clearly demonstrated. Looking at eleven month market-wide performance, occupancy fell 3.8%, but surprisingly rates pushed up 5.4%, which drove RevPAR to a 1.4% positive.
Looking at year-on-year comparisons of November to evaluate the easing China impact, there was only a 1% decline over the same month in 2017. Things are getting better, yet December last year was a record setter and it’s unlikely the same momentum can be held. One thing that is clear in STR data is that when Phuket hits stride in high and peak months, most hotels are able to drive rates up and impact RevPAR. STR data is broad and again some hotels do better, some worse but it remains the best market indicator available.
To close out our hotel tourism trip, what keeps me awake at night? Aside from a recurring concern over the big sleep, certainly growing noise about a global recession, mono market reliance, and a hyper development supply pipeline of new hotels that is likely to create a supply demand imbalance as the market slows. Nothing moves in straight lines forever.
Summing up the ‘Phuket death of the dodo tale’, I’ll let you decide this one, perhaps by the numbers and not just an Instagram-rant moment.
Phuket is busy. Below is a dodo.
Phuket
Phuket woman calls for fairness after receiving a 16K Baht water bill
A Phuket woman has filed a report with the Damrongdhamma Centre (consumer complaints) after being landed with a 16,000 baht water bill while no one was in the house.
Nattapat Sermchotdamrong, who has filed a report to the Damrongdhama Centre, says, “My water bill in September is 16,570.29 baht. My family and I live in another province. So no one was in the house.”
“I can pay the bill but I am curious how the water meter went up to 541,000 litres in one month while in August I only pay 32.10 baht. Now the water meter of my house has been removed. We don’t have water to use. The PWA has checked the water pipes outside, there is no water leak.”
“I have presented witnesses and documents to the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) but they still insist that I must pay the bill otherwise they will sue me.”
