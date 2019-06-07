Nation Multimedia Group takes legal action over alleged copyright violation | The Thaiger

Business
Nation Multimedia Group takes legal action over alleged copyright violation
The Nation Multimedia Group is filing criminal cases against two media monitoring service companies for violation of its copyright.
NMG’s subsidiaries Krungthep Turakij Media, Nation News Network and Kom Chad Luek Media, as plaintiffs, filed criminal cases with the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court on April 9 against iSentia Bangkok and iSentia Monitoring Services (Thailand).
The two companies are subsidiaries of iSentia Group, a listed company located outside Thailand.
The two companies have been accused of using copyrighted work, articles and news appearing in The Nation, Krungthep Turakij and Kom Chad Luek newspapers over the past year for commercial gains by duplication, modification and publication for their clients in exchange for fees without authorisation or consent from Nation Group, according to the NMG management.
The three newspapers are the main print publications of Nation Group.
The court has fixed dates for preliminary hearing of these three cases. Krungthep Turakij’s case will be heard on July 8, Nation News Network’s complaint will be heard on July 15 and Kom Chad Luek’s on July 22.
SOURCE: The Nation
(The Thaiger has a news-sharing arrangement with Nation MultiMedia Group)
Business
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
Private hospitals, who have become increasingly greedy and expensive because of an unregulated system, will now have to limit their excessive bills for patients.
Authorities have now introduced clear legal measures to curb hefty prices and gouging of patients. The new regulations, controlling the price of medicines, medical supplies and medical services, went into effect yesterday.
Patients have trying to avoid the crowds and long queues in the Thai public health system by going ‘private’ and paying hefty private health insurance premiums. But many many claim that they are being “ripped off”.
The Nation reports, that with so many complaints filed against private medical facilities in Thailand, the government has been forced to act on the price gouging and vastly inflated medicine prices. In one reported case the medical bill exceeded 23 million baht. In another, a patient was charged 30,000 baht for a simple diarrhoea diagnosis and medication.
Internal Trade Department’s director-general Wichai Phochanakit says… “If hospitals involve many specialists for simple symptoms, like a headache or stomach ache, only to charge the patients a hefty fee, then that can be grounds for complaint and legal action.”
He added that any hospital or executives found guilty of delivering unnecessary treatment and overcharging patients face the risk of seven years in jail and/or a fine of 140,000 baht, according to The Nation.
From yesterday, hospitals joined importers, exporters, manufacturers and distributors, in having to declare purchasing and selling prices for their goods. The new rules cover 3,892 medicines, medical supplies and medical services listed in the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients.
A recent review found that at some private hospitals, medicines were being sold at prices that were highly inflated – in some case up to 300 times their market price.
“From now on, private hospitals must inform patients, if asked, of the estimated cost of treatment.”
“Also, under the new regulations, prescriptions must include the generic and trade names of a medicine, what form the medication is in, the amount and consumption instructions. Bills should also specify the per-unit price of the medicine.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?
Thai travellers who are booking through Airbnb are discovering new ‘off the beaten track’ destinations. Globally, Airbnb identifies some of the top trending destinations based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year *. And when we say growth, we mean mega growth!
The top choices are:
• Valenciennes, France (704%)
• Changsha, China (695%)
• Matsudo, Japan (476%)
• Marigot, St. Martin (467%)
• Wuhan, China (454%)
• Dorado, Puerto Rico (449%)
• Yeosu, South Korea (408%)
• Bragg Creek, Canada (382%)
Thai Airbnb travellers are searching both overseas and domestically for their summer travel fix with major cities and island resorts their top picks. The top destinations for Thai guests booking Airbnb are ranked according to the percentage growth in bookings over the same time last year *.
The go-to popular winners for Thai travellers are:
• Bali, Indonesia (206%);
• Taipei, Taiwan (156%);
• Hong Kong (80%);
• Bangkok (60%);
• Samui (41%);
• Sapporo, Japan (29%);
Thailand remains a favoured destination for many families travelling this summer. The top three source markets based on percentage growth in bookings during the same time last year** are predictably China (58%) followed by the Russian Federation (39%) and the UK (84%).
Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Bangkok are the top three travel destinations in Thailand for overseas families this summer according to Airbnb’s booking trends.
*Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.
**Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings specifying that a child or infant is coming on the trip made for June 1 – September 2, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.
Business
And then there were three. Bidding for Airport duty free concession.
Only three Thai bidders – King Power Duty Free, a consortium led by Bangkok Airways, and a bid by Royal Orchid Hotel – remain in play as the companies attempt to win the licence to run duty-free shops at the Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai international airports.
The Central Department Store bid has formerly dropped out of the bidding process being run by Airports of Thailand (AoT).
The three companies put in their bid envelopes yesterday. The Central Department Store bid was a ‘no show’.
The three remaining bidders will present technical aspects of their offer which will be discussed by the AoT Board before they finally open the bid-price envelopes next Monday. The AoT will announce the winner of the bid process before the end of next Monday, according to a spokesperson for the AoT Board.
King Power Duty Free have already won the main prize – the concession to run duty free outlets at the country’s largest airport, Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok – after being awarded the contract by the AoT last week.
