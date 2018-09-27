Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach appoints Harold Rainfroy as GM | The Thaiger

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket has announced the appointment of Harold Rainfroy as General Manager who starts in his new role on September 14.

Harold, previously the General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island, Cebu in the Philippines, brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, mainly being based the United Arab Emirates and Southeast Asia, where he has spent the last nine years.

“I am delighted to join such an incredible team, who I will be working hand in hand to ensure the resort strives in delivering outstanding guest satisfaction and reinforces its position as one of the finest resorts in Karon Beach” said Mr. Rainfroy.

Originally from a food & beverage background, Harold studied at Tecomah France where he graduated in 1988. During his studies, he had the opportunity to work for his first restaurant in Versailles, before moving to Paris where he worked for 2 and 3 star Michelin restaurants for over five years.

His pursuit of learning had him moved to Kuwait, Oman, Dubai and Taiwan, before coming back to the UAE after a devastating storm hit Taiwan. But South-East Asia kept summoning him, and he ended up at the 125 years old Eastern & Oriental Hotel in Penang, Malaysia, where he stayed for three years before accepting his position of General Manager at the Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island, Cebu.



