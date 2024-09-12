Japan sees record tourist arrivals, Thai visitors surge

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tourist arrivals to Japan have surged to record levels, with over three million visitors per month from March to July this year. Despite the sweltering heat in July, Japan attracted 3.29 million tourists, marking a 41.9% year-on-year increase, as reported by the Japan National Tourism Organisation. Among these visitors, Thai tourists ranked fifth, with 671,810 arrivals.

Japan has been a favourite destination for Thai travellers for more than a decade, maintaining its allure over time. The Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) projects that outbound trips from Thailand to Japan will reach one million for the first time this year.

The popularity of Japan among Thai tourists predates the visa exemption granted to Thai citizens in 2013. TTAA president Charoen Wangananont highlighted that even when visas were required, Thai travellers were undeterred by the relatively high travel costs at the time.

“Positive stories shared by Thai tourists upon their return have helped maintain a steady flow of visitors to Japan each year.”

Around two decades ago, business trips laid the foundation for Japan’s popularity among Thai visitors. Many companies and organisations conducted study trips to explore Japan’s well-planned infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, Charoen said.

“Travellers were impressed by the hospitality, discipline, clean cities, good food, and safety, and they shared these impressions back home.”

Japan tourism

The rise of low-cost carriers over the past decade has further boosted demand, making travel to Japan more accessible to the middle class. Many Thai tourists have returned to Japan multiple times, enjoying their experiences.

The real turning point came in 2013 when Japan granted visa exemptions to Thai citizens, two years after the Tohoku region was hit by a massive tsunami. The Japanese government and provincial authorities actively promoted their destinations to revive tourism, Charoen said.

“During the Thai International Travel Fair following the tsunami, we sold an enormous 104 booths to Japanese exhibitors, including provincial tourism officials from every region.”

Japan’s success in promoting tourism can be attributed to its soft power, with hospitality, unique culture, and safety being key attractions. Despite some concerns about overtourism and measures to curb visitor numbers, Thai travellers’ fondness for Japan remains strong.

In response to overtourism, Japan has implemented measures such as dual-pricing systems and visitor limits at popular sites like Mount Fuji. Some temples and museums have increased entry fees, and hotels have raised room rates. However, these measures have not dampened the enthusiasm of Thai tourists, who appreciate less crowded destinations, Charoen said.

“Thais enjoy exploring underrated areas with fewer crowds, thanks to direct flights from Thailand to various Japanese cities.”

Illegal workers

There are concerns about potential entry restrictions, with Tokyo considering a pre-registration system similar to South Korea’s K-ETA to screen illegal workers. Charoen noted that this could impact the market if it becomes challenging for tourists to obtain approval.

“However, given the relatively small number of illegal workers from Thailand, we don’t see this system as a significant obstacle.”

Despite the challenges, Japan remains a top destination for Thai tourists, with the weak yen helping to offset travel costs. Thai tourists are also known for their adaptability and willingness to spend, particularly on shopping.

A recent Agoda survey confirmed Japan’s popularity, with 74% of Thai travellers returning to their favourite destinations, including Japan, Taiwan, and Laos. The main reasons for these repeat visits include ease of travel, local cuisine, safety and cleanliness, convenient location, and shopping.

“Other countries may struggle to surpass Japan in the next two to three years, with the number of Thai visitors continuing to grow.”

While some tourists are shifting from South Korea to Japan due to concerns about the entry process, this number is not significant. China, with its visa exemption policy, could become a strong competitor, but its ability to retain repeat visitors remains to be seen, reported Bangkok Post.